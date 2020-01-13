Kenya Moore talks about her unconditional love for baby Brooklyn Daly

Kenya Moore recently had a photo shoot with her miraculous baby, Brooklyn Daly. He also shared a message in which he addresses his infinite love for his baby.

Porsha Williams is here for this, and she talked about Kenya in the comments.

‘My life began the moment this #angel blessed my life. No matter what challenges I may face, when she is by my side, I can conquer the world. Have a blessed Sunday. #ThanksJehovahGod #loveofmylife #family # @ thebrooklyndaly #miraclebaby. "Kenya captioned her video.

Porsha skipped the comments and wrote: "That is unconditional love."

Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey were also excited about the girl from Kenya.

A follower said: ‘You deserve that blessing! I am very happy for you, "and someone else posted this:" Beautiful, I love watching this Daly from Kenya and Brooklyn. "

One commenter wrote: ‘She is an angel! That's what life is about! No money in the world can give that gift to anyone! Lovely!!! I have three twin daughters. They are my everything !!!

Another of his fans also had a few words for Kenya: ‘Kenya, I must be honest, I was never crazy about you until you had this little Bella Bambina 🙏💖 I saw all your other side. You are such a beautiful mother. I love to see you find your happy place "God bless,quot;.

Someone else also talked about the girl and said: W Wow, she's already a little star! Get it at some commercials for babies, etc. She is too cute and loves the camera. "

An Instagram installer said: the @thekenyamoore: you are an amazing mother! I'm very proud of you! "And someone else posted this:" I am very happy to see you happy. God is the best moment. Have a blessed Sunday. "

Kenya has been living her best life these days with her baby. She is also extremely busy and is involved in many projects.



