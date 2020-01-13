Kenya Moore says she is the rider and vice versa of Cynthia Bailey

Kenya Moore gets excited about Cynthia Bailey, calling the star of RHOA her rider. She says her chemistry is similar to what Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have in Bad boys for life.

Check out the Kenyan post below.

‘@WillSmith and @Martinlawrence are the only duo that has as much chemistry as @ CynthiaBailey10 and me. I am her rider and she is mine. I'm so excited to see you again together at #BadBoysForLife, in theaters on January 17! #ad ", Kenya subtitled its publication.

A follower said: "Nene should have been the villain in this promotion," and another commenter posted: "We need baby Brooklyn as a cast member."

Another Instagram installer said: ‘You were in an episode of Martin. ❤️ I should have posted this just before. Martin was ready to leave Gina for you. "

Someone else sprang up over Kenya, and Cynthia published: "Two equals, the most attractive housewives @ cynthiabailey10 and @thekenyamoore = great chemistry!"

A follower told the RHOA star: "Kenya, you are a strong woman," always have that! "How beautiful you are, this is reflected in your beautiful daughter, her energy is everything."

One of Kenya's fans said: ‘Kenya, you're funny AF I'm dying for your snake impression in the LMAO episode last week, you're so funny. Definitely one of my favorites in Atlanta. "

Someone else posted this: "I'm not going to lie, I love you this season, Nene must have thought you were backing up knowing she put your finger on your face first!" Gonzo needs to stop his mess! "

Kenya impressed its fans and some RHOA stars also when it addressed their unconditional love for their daughter, Brooklyn Daly.

Fans respect the fact that Kenya is a good mother.

You probably already know that Kenya and her baby dad, Marc Daly, separated not long ago, and it seems that these two are not considering getting back together, at least not for now.



