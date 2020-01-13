Kenya Moore, livid after NeNe Leakes tells her to "shut up" after knowing who the "snake" is

%MINIFYHTMLf02763f6cf00d7271b42a46d5351be1f9% %MINIFYHTMLf02763f6cf00d7271b42a46d5351be1f10%

Bravo

& # 39; Snake is not a good word. So he wouldn't call her a snake & # 39; & # 39 ;, NeNe said in a confessional before entering a shouting match between her and her co-star Kenya Moore.

Sunday January 12 episode of "The true housewives of Atlanta"It was really explosive. In the episode, the cast members finally knew who the group snake was.

The big bang occurred after Dennis McKinley proposed Porsha Williams again, to what she accepted. The ladies turned to Marlo Hempstonhotel room, and that was when Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss and Porsha pressed others over who was responsible for the alleged recording of Chyntia Bailey speaking badly of NeNe.

As expected, things warmed up between the housewives with Cynthia and Marlo about to enter a physical altercation. Things went further south when NeNe entered the room and told everyone that she was her friend Gail "Yovanna"Momplaisir who got an" audio "from Cynthia saying negative things about NeNe.

"Snake is not a good word. So I would not call it a snake," NeNe said in a confessional. "[But] is Yovanna the one with the information? Yes." Initially, NeNe didn't want to reveal the identity of the snitch, but she was worried that others would think she was lying, she pulled Yovanna aside and asked her to tell the truth.

"Yovanna, listen. I don't understand why … I'm trying to support you," he said. "I'm like, girl. All this time, you know and I know there's audio. So, why don't you say it? … I can't fight all these girls I've known for years."

"I refuse to be attacked," Yovanna said. "I said it 10 times. I won't keep defending myself. That's not my character and it's not who I am. Point. It's like eight against one right now!" I said what I wanted to say, NeNe. "

Instead of discovering what Chyntia really said, the ladies were caught in a scream with Yovanna calling all the ladies "fake" and calling Dennis as a "snake" who likes to sleep with animals. "The snake is your man!" He told Porsha. "You should worry about your man. That's what you should worry about."

"We are disappointed that he would be someone who knows us all and would do something like that," Porsha said at one point. "That's the snake right there. If you don't get this girl out of the room. Security! She has to go, she has to go, she has to go … I don't want this to be in this room."

NeNe was trying to calm Porsha and asked Marlo to take action since she was the owner of the room. Later, Kenya decided to get involved in the tension, telling NeNe: "You should have said it when you had time to say it, NeNe. You had the word." His comments were not appreciated when NeNe replied: "Kenya, shut up, b *** h".

Crazy about being called a bitch, Kenya replied: "Shut up the bitch bitch!" The two were ready to throw at each other. Fortunately, both were held before they could be physically injured.

Finally, NeNe and Yovanna left Canada and headed home to Atlanta. Meanwhile, the others were enjoying their time twerking in the streets of Toronto with peacock feathers.