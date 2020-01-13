Keke Wyatt just had her tenth baby with husband Zackariah Darring

Keke Wyatt just had his tenth child, a People report revealed. The 37-year-old R,amp;B singer announced that she and her husband, Zackariah Darring, had their first baby as a couple. In his Instagram account this Sunday, Keke revealed the happy news.

In addition to a nude selfie in which she was showing her belly, Wyatt explained that she and her man had their baby on January 6, 2020. He added the hashtag, "#GodIsGood." Keke fans will remember when she first released the news about her IG in October last year.

He shared a series of photographs of a maternity photo session, including one in which he was lying in a bathtub full of roses. He added another where he wore a blue dress and another with a pink dress.

Darring and Wyatt married in 2019 after it was revealed that she and her husband, Michael Ford, had divorced. Wyatt is known not only for his successful career but also for his many children.

In a video on her IG account, Wyatt revealed that she and her man were canceling their romance, which was later retaken by TMZ. The star explained in the video that she was 8 months pregnant and that one of her children also had cancer.

During a recent conversation with TMZ, Keke shared that his son now has no cancer. Earlier, Ron Collins reported in November 2018 that Keke's ex-husband, Michael Ford, had something to say when he learned what Keke had to say.

During a conversation with TMZ around that time, Keke declared that his new man was much better than the last. According to Keke, her previous husband left when she was pregnant and her other son was fighting cancer.

Her ex-husband claimed that all of Keke's claims were lies, and she was just trying to look good. Ford claimed that she was just trying to play the "victim role."



