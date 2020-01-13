Katy Perry's tribute to Orlando Bloom proves that her love is a firework

Katy Perryis living a teenage dream with Orlando Bloom.

On Monday, the "Harleys in Hawaii,quot; singer visited Instagram to celebrate her fiance's 43rd birthday. In the two photos Katy shared, Orlando is seen standing in front of one of the Egyptian pyramids. Naturally, there is a big smile on his face on the first shot. The second shows him looking towards the pyramid. In her legend, the "Firework,quot; singer marveled at her love and joked that it is one of the wonders of the world.

"Many people wonder how the pyramids were built," he wrote. "But I, I'm constantly amazed and wonder how such a kind / kind / compassionate / supportive / talented / deeply spiritual love / I mentioned incredibly good-looking / James Bond of a human being can really exist in the flesh!"

Then he began to cry about how easy it is to love the Lord of the Rings alum (who will marry this year). "There is a reason why all animals and children run directly into their arms," ​​he said. "It's his heart, so pure. I love you Orlando Jonathan Blanchard Copeland Bloom. The 43rd happiest year."