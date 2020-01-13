Katy Perry Showers Orlando Bloom with compliments on her 43rd birthday tribute

WENN / FayesVision

In response to the sweet birthday of the creator of success Teenage Dream, his promised actor responds with his own vow of love: "Ready to climb all the pyramids and mountains with you."

Katy Perry has declared her love for the future husband Orlando Bloom in an online tribute for his 43rd birthday.

The star of "The Lord of the Rings" celebrated his great day on Monday (January 13), and to honor his fiance, the singer of "Teenage Dream" shared a series of Instagram photos of him in front of The Great Pyramid from Giza during a recent trip to Egypt.

"Many people wonder how the pyramids were actually built … but I am constantly amazed and wonder how it was so loving / kind / compassionate / supportive / talented / deeply spiritual / I mentioned James Bond of a human being can really exist in the flesh! "Perry wrote in a legend.

"There is a reason why all animals and children run directly into their arms … It is their heart, so pure. I love you Orlando Jonathan Blanchard Copeland Bloom. The 43rd happiest year."

Orlando responded with his own vow of love, writing in response: "Ready to climb all the pyramids and mountains with you," and signing with an heart emoji.

Orlando, which separated from the former supermodel woman Miranda Kerr in 2013, proposed to Katy, 35, last year (19).