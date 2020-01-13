Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel of Charm of the South meet

Ba-ba-doo …

Southern charm Fans had a big surprise this weekend when two co-stars got together and posted a photo together on social media.

If you still didn't guess it, Kathryn Dennis Y Thomas Ravenel They were the unexpected duo that joined and attended a special event in Charleston, South Carolina.

"I'm not anyone's Bond girl," Kathryn shared on social media while posing next to her children's father.

Given their hectic history, fans were surprised to see the two go out together. In fact, many turned to social networks and asked for some clarification on where things are. Thomas made things clear by responding to a Twitter follower.

"We are doing some things together because it makes the children very happy to see us get along," he said. wrote. "And in this matter, our interests are perfectly aligned."