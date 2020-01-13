Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel of Charm of the South meet

Ba-ba-doo …
Southern charm Fans had a big surprise this weekend when two co-stars got together and posted a photo together on social media.
If you still didn't guess it, Kathryn Dennis Y Thomas Ravenel They were the unexpected duo that joined and attended a special event in Charleston, South Carolina.
"I'm not anyone's Bond girl," Kathryn shared on social media while posing next to her children's father.
Given their hectic history, fans were surprised to see the two go out together. In fact, many turned to social networks and asked for some clarification on where things are. Thomas made things clear by responding to a Twitter follower.
"We are doing some things together because it makes the children very happy to see us get along," he said. wrote. "And in this matter, our interests are perfectly aligned."
As to whether or not they are together again, Thomas said "no."
This is not the first time the couple has met since they experienced a battle for the custody of their two children.
While celebrating the Christmas season, the ex joined forces to see their children open presents on Christmas morning.
As for what Kathryn received for Christmas, the Bravo Star revealed in his Instagram story that he bought his first car.
"The retrospective is 20/20, so bring it by 2020," Kathryn wrote on Instagram when she said goodbye to 2019.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTML516fadc7ea400096bcebbdfbfd4fa97f13%%MINIFYHTML516fadc7ea400096bcebbdfbfd4fa97f14%