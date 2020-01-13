Katharine McPhee launches High Note Challenge in Rude Song Critic

WENN / FayesVision

After he was told that he slaughtered the 1993 song & # 39; To Love You More & # 39 ;, the student of & # 39; American Idol & # 39; Respond with a brief clip of her interpreting a perfect high note.

Singer Katharine McPhee challenged a Twitter troll to play the high notes after accusing the star of ruining a classical melody written by her musician husband, David Foster.

First "American idol"runner-up tackled the 1993 song" To Love You More, "originally performed by Celine Dion – For his man's recent live album, "An intimate night with David Foster," but a male critic was not a fan and decided to target McPhee online.

"Dear @katharinemcphee, NEVER sing & # 39; to love you more & # 39 ;!" The boy wrote. "The fact that @officialdfoster let you decipher that song, a classic in that, WOW!"

But the 35-year-old woman refused to let the enemy get away with the rude comment, and responded with her own sharp comment.

Sharing a brief clip of her performing a perfect high note, she replied: "I'd like to see you try this, bitch."

McPhee and Foster, 70, were married last summer (19).