Kanye West turned a text into a Cartier necklace for Kim Kardashian

Kanye west Give elaborate gifts.
Sunday night, Kim Kardashian She revealed the last luxurious and meticulously thought gift that her five-year-old husband gave her.
The gift itself is a classic Cartier necklace with a special message engraved on it. And it's not just a simple "I love you,quot; or the names of your children. This is a gift from Kanye West that we are talking about, after all. Engraved in the piece of jewelry there is a replica of a text conversation that the couple had previously, complete with an outline of the photo in the text string.
Kardashian shared a photo of her wearing the gold necklace on Twitter, along with the screenshot of the text conversation.
As she wrote: "If you look closely at my necklace, you can see that it is from a text message that Kanye sent me. He took an incredible crop of a Cartier gold plate necklace and outlined it. He is always the most attentive when it comes to gifts ".
The rapper's text read: "This is your life. Married with four children. Get people out of jail. Cover of fashion. Go to church every week with your family. Dreams come true."
The photo in the conversation seems to be a photo of the interior of the couple's Hidden Hills, CA home.
This message from West is similar to what Kardashian shared when they presented the first photo of their fourth child, West psalm.
In May, the keeping up with the Kardashians Star tweeted a screenshot of the Mother's Day message that West sent her. The conversation included a Photo of the newborn sleeping in his crib and said: "Beautiful Mother's Day. With the arrival of our fourth child, we are blessed without measure. We have everything we need."
This is just the last installment of the great lengths to which Kardashian and West go to express their love. West frequently gives flowers to his wife for special events such as their wedding anniversary and Valentine's Day. For West's first Father's Day in 2013, Kardashian gave him a pair of Apple computer mice autographed by the deceased. Steve Jobs Y Steve Wozniak. West also once gave Kardashian a check for $ 1 million instead of her accepting a paycheck of the same amount from a company she wanted to support her brand on Instagram.
Suffice it to say that this couple does everything possible for their gifts.
keeping up with the Kardashians Spring 2020 returns, only at E!
%MINIFYHTML3da678a79b73cd7cacd4e262726bfc819%