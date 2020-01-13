Kanye West engraves his text to Cartier's necklace for wife Kim Kardashian

WENN / Avalon

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; Take Instagram to exalt her rapper husband's unique gift, calling her "more attentive when it comes to gifts."

Kanye west He is a considerate husband. The multi-platinum rapper has gifted his wife, television personality, Kim Kardashian, with a unique one-of-a-kind Cartier gold plate necklace with an engraved image of a photo and texts once sent to you.

On Sunday night, January 12, Kim turned to Instagram to get excited about the unique gift. "If you look closely at my necklace, you can see that it is from a text that Kanye sent me," he wrote next to a series of photos of her wearing the jewelry. "He took an incredible crop of a Cartier gold plate necklace and outlined it. He is always the most attentive when it comes to gifts."

Together with the subtitle, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star added another photo. It was a screenshot of Kanye's text that began with a photo of the view from a window of his house, and followed by his reminder that said:" This is your life. Married with four children. Get people out of jail. Vogue cover. Go to church every week with your family. Dreams come true."

Kim had already shared Kanye's thoughtful text messages in May 2019. At that time, he shared the screenshot on Twitter with a note that said: "Morning text messages." He quickly aroused rumors among his followers that his fourth son had arrived. It was not until a few days after they welcomed their son, Psalm, through a substitute.

Kanye and Kim have been married since May 2014. Together, they shared North, a 6-year-old daughter, Saint, a 4-year-old son, a Chicago daughter who will soon become 2 and an 8-month-old baby, Psalm . . Kim herself has influenced the release of many prisoners, including Alice Marie Johnson, a grandmother serving a life sentence for a non-violent drug offense.

As for her celebrity career, the daughter of Kris Jenner He made his dream come true in May 2019 when he got his first solo cover of Vogue U.S. magazine "I have dreamed of this moment for so long, many said it would never come. Words cannot begin to express how much honor it is to have my first solo version of @VogueMagazine in the United States," he said on Instagram at that time. .

"I remember that when I was a child I leafed through my mother's subscription every month and dreamed of one day appearing on the cover of this iconic magazine. Thanks to the amazing Anna Wintour for her support, as always, the world means to me." of a year she continued, and without forgetting her husband "for talking about the existence that one day I would decorate the cover of Vogue when everyone told me to be" more realistic. "