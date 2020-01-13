Kandi Burruss publishes a clip of her dance lessons in Toronto in a recent episode of KUWK

Kandi Burruss shared a clip of her dance lessons she had in Toronto. If you watched yesterday's KUWK episode, you may have already seen this.

‘I think I learned something in dance class in Toronto! 😂 Tune in tonight and watch the most recent and wild episode of this season of #RHOA so far. And also catch me on #WWHL tonight! "Kandi subtitled his post.

Fans criticized Kandi for saying once he can't dance. They said she definitely knows her way with dance moves.

Someone commented: ‘Lmao, you said you couldn't dance. I love it when people say they can't do something and then give themselves up. "

Another follower said: "That is a happy and carefree dance enjoying the appearance of life!", And another follower published this: "Oh, yes, it seems that everyone had fun," who said you can't dance? Someone lied hahaha. "

One commenter wrote: ‘I wish they would stop saying that West Indies culture originated in Trinidad, music and costumes, Trinidad began this shit that another island adopted. It's like praising all the islands for reggae when it started in Jamaica. "

Another of Kandi's followers said: www Awww @kandi, you were so fun to teach! I'm glad you enjoyed @carnivalspice ☀️ … show it! & # 39;

Another commenter posted: ‘Kandi, you can dance. It's just not good with choreography. "

Over the past weekend, Kandi organized a vision board party. She told her fans she expected about 15 people to attend, but about 40 people ended up sharing the same mentality, and had a lot of fun.

Rasheeda Frost and Cynthia Bailey said they regret missing the party.

Rasheeda said: ‘I hate, I missed it, ladies! It looks so fun! "And Cynthia published this:" Come back anytime! So sad that I missed it. I love the vision board parties. You also inspired me to make one❤️ @ todd167, we get you when you're ready to make one for the boys! @thebaileyroom #positivity ’

Ad

Apart from this, Kandi is living her best life these days since she received Blaze Tucker in her family.



Post views:

0 0