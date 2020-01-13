Kandi Burruss plays on that recording in the middle of RHOA Snakegate

The preliminary Snakegate hearings began last night Real Atlanta Housewives, who saw the women leaders of the series in the middle of an eleventh hour investigation, one that ended with an almost physical skirmish between RHOA veteran NeNe leaks and rival for a long time Kenya Moore.
First kicked confrontation within the lounge area of Marlo HamptonToronto hotel suite where the case of RHOA Main cast v. Gail "Yavonna,quot; Momplaisir It was underway. After weeks of accumulation, Momplaisir was prosecuted against accusations that she recorded Cynthia Bailey Malignant leaks in the cunning. Momplaisir, who appears alongside Hampton as a "friend,quot; of the Housewives, denied the accusations and provoked a great dispute with Porsha Williams in the process. Still, in one of several incriminating confessional interviews, Leakes insisted that "Yovanna has some kind of Cynthia audio."
"I would not call (Momplaisir) a snake," he told the RHOA camera, referring to the previously assigned nickname to who started the clandestine recording. However, "Is Yovanna the one with the information?" She continued. "Yes."
Leakes' statements were much less direct in Toronto. After a long explanation about the distinction between a "recording,quot; (his initial claim) and an "audio,quot; (amended statement Sunday night), the Housewives star refused to reveal his informant's identity, even when Bailey told him He asked for a name.
"You know what, I'm not a snitch," he said. But his co-stars were increasingly restless. Was there really a secret recording? Was Momplaisir really behind this? Where was the evidence and why would Leakes not share details?
"We never got real answers,quot; Kandi Burruss he told host Bravo Andy Cohen during the post show of the night Watch what happens live. That said, "I felt there had to be a recording. I didn't feel that NeNe invented that," he reasoned.
But Moore was considerably less confident.
"I'm tired of these games," he lamented in his own confessional interview last night. "NeNe, you know there's no recording. So, whatever you want to call it, a recording, audio … he did everything in an effort to make everyone believe that Cynthia is a bad person. Bitch, you're lying."
Back in the hotel room, any attempt to keep the court order revealed in record time. Williams asked security to remove Momplaisir (who responded to Snakegate's accusations with comments about their relationship), and amid the shock, Leakes vehemently implored Bailey to "listen to what I have to say."
"You should have said it when you had time to say it!" Moore interrupted. "You had the floor."
An exchange of pointed and eager fingers to close the f – k ups gave way to a shouting match between her and Leakes, which was finally unsheathed by the security team. Relive the altercation and check out Burruss's food & # 39; Snakegate in the two clips above.
Watch a new episode of the The true housewives of Atlanta next Sunday, January 19 at 8 p.m. in Bravo!
