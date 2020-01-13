Kandi Burruss plays on that recording in the middle of RHOA Snakegate

The preliminary Snakegate hearings began last night Real Atlanta Housewives, who saw the women leaders of the series in the middle of an eleventh hour investigation, one that ended with an almost physical skirmish between RHOA veteran NeNe leaks and rival for a long time Kenya Moore.

First kicked confrontation within the lounge area of Marlo HamptonToronto hotel suite where the case of RHOA Main cast v. Gail "Yavonna,quot; Momplaisir It was underway. After weeks of accumulation, Momplaisir was prosecuted against accusations that she recorded Cynthia Bailey Malignant leaks in the cunning. Momplaisir, who appears alongside Hampton as a "friend,quot; of the Housewives, denied the accusations and provoked a great dispute with Porsha Williams in the process. Still, in one of several incriminating confessional interviews, Leakes insisted that "Yovanna has some kind of Cynthia audio."

"I would not call (Momplaisir) a snake," he told the RHOA camera, referring to the previously assigned nickname to who started the clandestine recording. However, "Is Yovanna the one with the information?" She continued. "Yes."

Leakes' statements were much less direct in Toronto. After a long explanation about the distinction between a "recording,quot; (his initial claim) and an "audio,quot; (amended statement Sunday night), the Housewives star refused to reveal his informant's identity, even when Bailey told him He asked for a name.