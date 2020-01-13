Kandi Burruss has a new episode of "Speak On It,quot; about RHOA – Watch it here

Kandi Burruss has fans excited after telling them that, as expected, he has a new Talk about her episode posted on your YouTube channel about the most recent episode of RHOA that aired yesterday.

‘They know what time it is! Head to my YouTube #KandiOnline to see my #SpeakOnIt about tonight's #RHOA episode! Don't watch it if you haven't watched the episode. Ndi ’Kandi captioned its publication in IG.

A fan is happy that Kandi is consistent and she continues to publish the Talk about her videos: ‘It was good. He has always been giving us these. ♥ ️ ’

Someone said: & # 39; Kenya is very toxic, did you see her face when Dennis knelt or the fact that she tried to ruin Cynthia's engagement party or the fact that every time it is time for Cynthia to speak, ruin the good, bad or indifferent moment? And to top it all, she always tries to make every moment about her … narcissistic a lot?

A follower said: ‘Now Kandi … I love you but you know that Porsha is not going to try to fight a pregnant woman. U said Eva said the same as Yo Yo "but Porsha didn't try to fight her."

Someone else also shared his opinion about the episode and said: ‘For a recording that Nene could screw his ass, as Cynthia said, it has been talked for too long. You don't care, why keep talking about it? I think Cynthia attacks people she knows are not going to go there with her. She didn't talk like that to Kenya when she was talking to her crazy at Bailey-Que. And I feel that Kenya is just trying to insert herself because she doesn't want Nene and Cynthia to be friends anymore. "

Here is the video of Kandi on YouTube:

A YouTuber said: "I was laughing at the way they told Yovanna to leave the room when she returned from talking to NeNe talking. They will never film with her hahaha again."

One commenter posted: "I really didn't like Marlo in this episode because of the way he was talking to Cynthia!" That was very unnecessary and they take their kindness for weakness! "

A follower wrote: ‘Yes, I would definitely want to know if anyone sees my husband doing something! Although he treats me like a queen, my past doesn't let me underestimate him. "

Kandi made fans happy not long ago with a beautiful photo with her mother, Mama Joyce and Mariah Carey.



