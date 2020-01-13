Kailyn Lowry defends letting her 2 year old son wear diapers

She is raising her family on her own terms.

Teen mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry He has always chosen to move to the rhythm of his own drum, and is taking the same approach when it comes to his parenting style. the open reality show star to a follower who criticized the mother for allowing her 2-year-old son to still wear diapers after watching a video posted online.

In the initial video, his son Lux Russell dance happily with music while wearing a diaper. She captioned the sweet moment with three face emojis crying with joy. Many fans rushed to embarrass her for letting the child wear diapers, but she didn't have it. One comment in particular said: "Lux must be without diapers," one user wrote in the post.

"Lux turned 2 in August. I'm not going to rush it with something based on someone else's standards," Kailyn shared. "What works for us is wait until you're ready. Not when you're ready for instant messaging."