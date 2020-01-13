Justin Hartley talks about personal care amidst the ongoing divorce

WENN / Instar

When he met at the press tour event of the Television Critics Association for NBC, the actor & # 39; This Is Us & # 39; offers an update on his mental health as he separates from his wife Chrishell Stause.

Actor Justin Hartley He has reflected on the importance of self-care in the midst of his ongoing divorce from the separated wife Chrishell Stause.

42 years old "We are"The actor announced that he had separated from his ex in November (19) and, speaking at the press tour event of the Television Critics Association for NBC on Saturday (January 11), insisted he was" fine " .

"I really got into it a long time ago, self-care. It's good to do it, right?" He confessed.

In explaining how he maintains his mental health along with his busy work schedule, the star continued: "We have busy lives and everyone is busy and we are running all over the place, and we are trying to take up space and time and get to the next thing. "

"You have to slow down from time to time and realize where you are and appreciate what you have done and reflect a little, and say: & # 39; What is happening here? & # 39; And make sure you are well. Surround yourself with good people. That is also a good thing. "

Although they allegedly called their romantic relationship last July, Justin and Chrishell have been seen together since then, suggesting they are still in friendly terms. The former couple has no children together.