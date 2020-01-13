Justin Hartley and more that led the family to the Critics ’Choice Awards

The 2020 Critics & # 39; Choice Awards were a family affair!

For the great Sunday awards ceremony, several nominated stars, including Justin Hartley, Joaquin Phoenix, Phoebe Waller Bridge, Alex Borstein and more, they brought their loved ones as their most.

For him We are star, Hartley celebrated his nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and nominated for Best Drama Series of the show with his 15-year-old daughter. Isabella Hartley, whom he shares with his ex, Lindsay Hartleyby his side Before heading the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards, the father-daughter duo posed for some adorable photos, which the actor proudly shared on Instagram.

Phoenix he had a brothers night with his sister Rain Phoenix, who was present to celebrate the jester The best star actor wins. His interpretation of the comic villain also won the Best Actor award in a drama at the 2020 Golden Globes.