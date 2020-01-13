Justin Hartley and more that led the family to the Critics ’Choice Awards

The 2020 Critics & # 39; Choice Awards were a family affair!
For the great Sunday awards ceremony, several nominated stars, including Justin Hartley, Joaquin Phoenix, Phoebe Waller Bridge, Alex Borstein and more, they brought their loved ones as their most.
For him We are star, Hartley celebrated his nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and nominated for Best Drama Series of the show with his 15-year-old daughter. Isabella Hartley, whom he shares with his ex, Lindsay Hartleyby his side Before heading the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards, the father-daughter duo posed for some adorable photos, which the actor proudly shared on Instagram.
Phoenix he had a brothers night with his sister Rain Phoenix, who was present to celebrate the jester The best star actor wins. His interpretation of the comic villain also won the Best Actor award in a drama at the 2020 Golden Globes.
Flea bag The funny woman Waller-Bridge continued her winning streak in 2020 Critics & # 39; Choice by taking home the Best Actress in a Comedy Series and the Best Comedy Series with her sister Isobel Waller Bridge by his side.
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Despite family love, the star could not help overflowing Jennifer Lopez during his acceptance speech.
"This is a bit of a random shout," he began. "But you have no idea how you can accidentally inspire people by simply doing your job, and someone inspired this show in a way you will never know, and that is J. Lo!"
She continued, "I don't know where he is, but I decided that the priest's favorite song was & # 39; Jenny from the Block & # 39 ;, and he opened the whole character to me. So, I don't know where he is, but that's really genuine, so thanks, thanks J.Lo ".
Borstein's family was also in the house. The wonderful Mrs. Maisel star brought his proud father Irv Borstein as his Critics quote & # 39; Choice and gave him a sweet greeting during his best supporting actress in a comedy series speech.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
"This is a great honor but not a big surprise because I was raised by two of the toughest critics in the world," he told the audience. "One of them is here with me tonight, my father. My parents could tell me in a single breath that they loved me, that I was the best since sliced bread, but also that I ate too much bread, that I should stop eating so much bread that I started to look like bread. "
"This is dedicated to you, you are the best critic in the world. You fostered my peculiarities and fed my flames, you made me fun," Borstein continued. "They made me have children, which opened me up and helped me find my heart, which was you. Thank you all."
Irv also joined her on the red carpet and was radiant about her daughter's success.
"(I'm) absolutely proud of her," he told E! News. "I am very proud."
