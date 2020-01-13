Justin Bieber congratulates Roddy Ricch for beating him for the number one spot on the card

%MINIFYHTMLff18df4eafedab71a8ba55dde65198519% %MINIFYHTMLff18df4eafedab71a8ba55dde651985110%

Following accusations that Justin Bieber was trying to prevent Roddy Ricch from taking the number place on Billboard by repeatedly asking fans to broadcast his new single "Yummy," Justin took his loss as a man and congratulated Roddy on his victory.

As we reported earlier, Roddy Ricch was the favorite to occupy the number place in the Billboard Hot 100 courtesy of his single "The Box,quot;, which currently has the largest number of transmissions in the United States and the predictions were correct. Billboard has just published his final statistics and Roddy is ranked number one with Justin Bieber on his heels at number two.

Justin faced strong criticism online for repeatedly posting on social media for fans to broadcast "Yummy,quot; to take him to the number one spot, which was thought to be shadow for Roddy. Now he seems to have taken the right path and posted a congratulatory message for his competence.

%MINIFYHTMLff18df4eafedab71a8ba55dde651985111% %MINIFYHTMLff18df4eafedab71a8ba55dde651985112%

Justin posted the following message on Twitter:

"Thank you all. Very grateful. # Tasty. @RoddyRich You had to go and do a banger smh! Haha you are the man! I love the song! Congratulations on your first # 1! Everyone will broadcast #thebox "

With "Yummy,quot;, now it's Justin Bieber's 17th The 10 best hits on the Billboard charts. Only time will tell if Roddy Ricch can retain his number one spot or if Justin will reach the top.

Roommates, what do you think about this?