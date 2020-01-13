Judges say a special court in the Musharraf case was unconstitutional | News

A court in Pakistan ruled that the formation of a special court that handed over to the former Pakistani military ruler Pervez Musharraf a death sentence was unconstitutional, calling into question the legitimacy of last month's verdict.

Musharraf He was sentenced to death in absentia by a special court in December on charges of treason arising from his imposition of a state of emergency in 2007.

Plus:

At that time, Musharraf, who is in self-imposed exile in Dubai, denounced the ruling as a "revenge,quot; and the military expressed disappointment.

It was not immediately clear whether Monday's ruling by the Superior Court in Lahore would automatically annul the death sentence, but MusharrafThe side was safe.

"The High Court of Lahore has annulled the decision on Pervez Musharraf"Azhar Siddique, MusharrafThe Reuters news agency attorney said Monday.

The original ruling marked the first time that a former leader of the armed forces had faced such a sentence for treason in Pakistan, where the military maintains a strong influence and senior officers are often considered immune to prosecution.

US key ally UU.

The treason trial, which began in 2013 and is only one of several involving Musharraf, focused on its decision to suspend the constitution and impose an emergency rule in 2007.

Musharraf took power for the first time after overthrowing Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in a bloodless coup in 1999.

His government did not face serious challenges until he tried to fire the president of the Supreme Court of Justice in March 2007, which caused protests across the country and months of turmoil that led to the imposition of the emergency government.

After the December 2007 assassination of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, the national mood collapsed further and Musharraf was increasingly isolated from the crushing losses suffered by his allies in the February 2008 elections.

He finally resigned in August 2008 before the political trial procedures of the new government coalition and was exiled.

Musharraf returned to Pakistan in 2013 in an attempt to challenge the elections, but was prohibited from participating in the polls and leaving the country due to the accumulation of legal cases.

The ban on traveling against him was finally lifted in 2016, and he traveled to Dubai to receive medical treatment, where he has been since.

The case of treason against him was first launched by his former enemy Sharif in 2013. He continued for years with repeated delays until the surprise announcement last year.