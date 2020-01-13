Josh Hartnett denies rejecting the roles of Batman and Spider-Man

Wenn

The actor of & # 39; Black Hawk Down & # 39; Make things clear in the reports that suggest that he rejected three major superhero roles: Batman, Superman and Spider-Man.

Josh Hartnett He has clarified reports that he rejected three major superhero roles.

Previously it was reported that the star skipped the chance to play Spiderman, Batman and Superman, but the actor has insisted that the statements are not entirely accurate.

"I didn't reject Spider-Man. I don't know where that came from. I just rejected Superman as a direct offer," he told Variety. "But at that time in my career, many people asked me to make such films."

He explained: "I was having meetings with those directors and people were saying: & # 39; Would you be interested? & # 39; I talked to them about what they were doing and finally decided not to, but that was a very privileged place for a young man I'm a little out of the box and I had the influence to do it, and that's the direction I chose. "

In 2015, Josh told Playboy magazine that he was offered the role of Batman, but "he decided it wasn't for me," however, now he retracted the comments and insisted that the role "was not an audition or a offer".

"It was a conversation with the director (Christopher Nolan)," he said. "I think there's a lot of wrong information out there. When you say one thing about it once, and now it explodes. But I really don't mind telling that story over and over again."

Henry Cavill is currently playing Superman while Tom holland it's spider-man Robert Pattinson will make his debut as Caped Crusader in the next DC Comics movie "The batman".