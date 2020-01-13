Johnson announces "historical time,quot; for Northern Ireland | News

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit Northern Ireland on Monday to meet with the newly formed executive leaders after a breakthrough that ended with years of political paralysis.

But his trip comes when a new report warns that complications over the implementation of Johnson's Brexit plan in Northern Ireland could lead the UK government to the European Court of Justice.

Plus:

The main parties in Northern Ireland on Saturday formed a government to share power, ending a three-year confrontation that threatened a key part of the region's peace agreement in 1998.

Johnson will press public service reform during his visit, promising a large injection of cash to help Northern Ireland finance the services if he could get his delegated administration, known as the Assembly, to work again.

How a Brexit agreement would affect Northern Ireland (2:33)

"This is a historic moment for the people of Northern Ireland," Johnson said in a statement before his visit.

"The next decade will be an incredible moment of opportunity for Northern Ireland and the entire United Kingdom as we unite to unleash the potential of our four nations," he added.

But a new computer system to handle the special arrangements necessary for post-Brexit trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, as well as between the Republic of Ireland, a member of the EU, and Northern Ireland, part of the United Kingdom, does not It can be delivered by the end of the year, and that is just one of several obstacles to "completing Brexit,quot; this year, the group of experts from the Government Institute (IFG) warned.

Similar systems would be expected to take up to five years to design and implement, IfG said, according to a former head of the UK tax collection agency.

Johnson has set a firm deadline at the end of 2020 to end the "transition period,quot; and break free of the largest commercial bloc in the world, enshrining the date in the law as part of its Brexit legislation that addresses scrutiny in the House of the Lords, the upper parliamentary chamber of the United Kingdom, on Monday.

If the agreement is not fully implemented by then, the IfG warns, the EU could take the UK government to court for breach.

"The agreement is not supported by any political party in Northern Ireland and it seems almost impossible to complete the practical changes, for the government and business, by the end of the year," the report reads.

"Failure to comply with the withdrawal agreement could cause the European Commission to initiate infringement procedures and the United Kingdom to terminate in the ECJ."

On Monday, Johnson will meet with Prime Minister Arlene Foster and First Deputy Minister Michelle O & # 39; Neill, and the three He will also meet with Johnson's Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar, who is under internal pressure to announce an election date.

Prior to a 1998 peace agreement, Northern Ireland suffered three decades of sectarian violence between Irish nationalist militants seeking a united Ireland and pro-British loyalists defending the region's place in the United Kingdom.

The Good Friday Agreement established the Assembly, a delegated legislature with a shared power leadership that has administrative responsibility for the province and can make new laws in areas such as economics, finance and medical care.

That agreement collapsed in 2017 when Sinn Fein, the largest Irish nationalist party, withdrew, saying it was not being treated equally by the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party.

Last week, the British and Irish governments helped negotiate an agreement to restore the Assembly.