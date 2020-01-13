Jofra Archer: racist abuse sees the banned man for two years | Cricket News





Jofra Archer was racially abused on the last day of the first Test between England and New Zealand in November

The man responsible for racially abusing England cricketer Jofra Archer at the Bay Oval is prohibited from attending international and domestic matches in New Zealand for two years.

Archer was the target of racist abuse on the last day of the first Test between England and New Zealand in November, which led to a complaint before the Tauranga police.

The Sussex sailor also confirmed that he had been contacted by man on social media.

As a result of their investigations, the police spoke with a 28-year-old man from Auckland who subsequently admitted responsibility for the abuse. He received a verbal warning for using insulting language.

Since then, the New Zealand Cricket has contacted the man and has also written to inform him of his ban on all national and international parties in New Zealand until 2022.

NZC spokesman Anthony Crummy said that if the man breached the conditions of his ban and attended a meeting, he would be expelled from the scene and could be subject to further police actions.

"Once again we would like to extend our apologies to Jofra and the management of the England team for such an unpleasant incident and reiterate once again that this type of behavior is completely unacceptable," Crummy said.

Crummy said that NZC will continue to treat language and / or offensive behavior seriously, with anti-racist messages posted on posters on the grounds, on the big screen and delivered by advertisers.