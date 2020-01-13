Joe and Nick Jonas recreate the scene of Kim K & # 39; & # 39; Don & # 39; t Be F – King Rude & # 39; & # 39;

Someone give Joe Jonas Y Nick Jonas an Oscar!

Monday night, the Jonas brothers the members took advantage of their acting skills after paying tribute to another famous family, Kim Kardashian Y Khloe Kardashian. More specifically, the two singers recreated the iconic scene "Don & # 39; t Be F – king Rude,quot; from the second season of keeping up with the Kardashians.

Yes, the episode in 2008 where Kim hit her sister with her expensive handbag, again and again, while shouting: "Don't be fucking rude! I swear to God, don't be fucking rude … I'm going to hurt you . Do not do that ".

Fans of the E! Superstars might remember that reality show personalities had a heated discussion after the founder of KKW Beauty bought a new Bentley. Things certainly intensified when Kim let her know she shouldn't be bothered.

Since that incident in the hit television series, the moment has become legendary with memes and gifs galore.