Joe and Nick Jonas recreate the scene of Kim K & # 39; & # 39; Don & # 39; t Be F – King Rude & # 39; & # 39;

Someone give Joe Jonas Y Nick Jonas an Oscar!
Monday night, the Jonas brothers the members took advantage of their acting skills after paying tribute to another famous family, Kim Kardashian Y Khloe Kardashian. More specifically, the two singers recreated the iconic scene "Don & # 39; t Be F – king Rude,quot; from the second season of keeping up with the Kardashians.
Yes, the episode in 2008 where Kim hit her sister with her expensive handbag, again and again, while shouting: "Don't be fucking rude! I swear to God, don't be fucking rude … I'm going to hurt you . Do not do that ".
Fans of the E! Superstars might remember that reality show personalities had a heated discussion after the founder of KKW Beauty bought a new Bentley. Things certainly intensified when Kim let her know she shouldn't be bothered.
Since that incident in the hit television series, the moment has become legendary with memes and gifs galore.
In the short but sweet Instagram video of the singers "Sucker," Joe played the role of Kim while Nick played Khloe.
And naturally the funny clip caught the attention of his famous friends, including Hailey Bieber, DiploYDanielle Jonas. Even Kim herself noticed her recreation and responded to her in her comments section.
"Lmfaoooooo," Hailey simply shared in the comments section. "Give me that jacket," Diplo joked.
It seems that Joe and Nick's recreation got the seal of approval from the founder of SKIMS, because she responded to the short video clip. "OMGGGGGGGG," he wrote. The reality show star then took Twitter for the brothers' performance.
"OMGGGG I love you guys,quot; Kim said, sharing your video. While Khloe has not yet shared his thoughts, it is only a matter of time before he reacts to the publication of the Jonas Brothers.
Meanwhile, we will see that iconic scene in loop again.
keeping up with the Kardashians Spring 2020 returns, only at E!
