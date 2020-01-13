Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, Lupita Nyong & # 39; or rejected in the Oscar 2020 nominations

Wenn

Despite having received good reviews, the actress of & # 39; Hustlers & # 39 ;, the singer of & # 39; King Lion & # 39; and the star of & # 39; Us & # 39; they remain out of the nominations for the next Academy Awards.

Up News Info –

Jennifer Lopez Y Beyonce Knowles They are among the notable names that Oscar nominations were lost on Monday, January 13, 2020.

Lopez received a good tip when he received recognition from the supporting actress for his role in the black comedy "Hustlers", but it was off the list of nominees, with Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Florence Pugh, Kathy BatesY Laura Dern recognized instead.

Beyonce Knowles, meanwhile, was overlooked for an original song nomination, even though his hit "Spirit" led the soundtrack of one of the biggest movies of the year, the new version of Disney's "The Lion King". Animated blockbuster"Frozen II"the category of Best Animated Film could not be established either.

The female filmmakers also failed to get any recognition in the leadership category, with Greta Gerwig again rejected despite her adaptation of "Little woman"Amazing fans and getting a nod to the Best Movie. Lopez's" Hustlers "director Lorena Scafaria was also lost, as was"Honey boy"It's Alma Har & # 39; el"A beautiful day in the neighborhood"It's Marielle Heller and"Smart reserve"& # 39; s Olivia Wilde and Lulu Wang for "The farewell".

Lupita Nyong & # 39; operformance in "U.S"he also failed to give a wink of acting, as he did Awkwafina for his critically acclaimed performance in "The Farewell."

However, not only female stars missed, as several renowned stars also lost nominations, especially Adam Sandler, whose performance in Netflix's scandalous drama "Uncut gems"It has impressed critics, but not Oscar voters, since the film was completely rejected.

"Ford v Ferrari"& # 39; s Christian bale He was also excluded from the list, although the film received multiple nominations, as it was Robert de Niro, who did not receive a nomination for "the Irish", despite his co-stars Joe Pesci Y Al Pacino being recognized for their support shifts. However, he received a nod from Best Film as one of its producers.

Eddie murphy He was also expected to be recognized for his interpretation of the comic Rudy Ray Moore in "Dolemite is my name", but not nominated, while the winner of the Golden Globe Taron Egerton will not repeat his success at the Oscars next February 2020, after not receiving recognition for his performance in the Elton John biopic "Rocketman".