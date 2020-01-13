Jennifer Lopez and Shakira have interactions & # 39; Icy & # 39; before the Super Bowl halftime show

%MINIFYHTMLc16948337ada2a2e030ebca5738600969% %MINIFYHTMLc16948337ada2a2e030ebca57386009610%

Initially, the star of & # 39; Hustlers & # 39; was expected and the singer of & # 39; Hips Don & # 39; t Lie & # 39; & # 39; will perform a significant part of the part-time show together, but that's out of the window & # 39 ;, says a source.

putting up Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira together for the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show might not be the best idea. As it is only weeks away from one of the biggest sporting events, it has been reported that the two female artists do not get along.

A source notes that the interactions are "freezing" between the 50-year-old singer / actress and the 42-year-old Colombian star. "Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are not exactly & # 39; welcoming & # 39;" the source tells celebrity columnist Love B. Scott.

"There is no real dispute, but there is definitely a chill in the air between the two stars," the source adds. On how this supposed tension affects the plans for their performance, the source states: "There were initial plans for them to perform a significant part of the halftime show together, but that is outside the window. From now on, they only plan to appear briefly. together at the end of the set. "

The source continues by saying that Shakira's subsequent incorporation into the halftime show caused friction between the two stars. "They are telling everyone that limiting the time that Jennifer and Shakira spend together on stage has a lot to do with their different styles of music, but others close to the production say it has more to do with the fact that Jennifer saw herself forced to share the performance with Shakira first. Initially, she believed that the part-time show was only her own, only for the NFL and Pepsi (the sponsor of the Super Bowl part-time show) to add Shakira later. " , explains the source.

But J.Lo and Shakira's relationship is not the only problem that has been plaguing the show's preparations. The source says: "As usual with these Super Bowl performances, artists are having trouble adapting their set to time constraints. At this time, the part-time show in the works is much longer than the allotted time The NFL, along with the factual powers are trying to solve the problem. "

Neither J.Lo nor Shakira have addressed this supposed problem among them. But recently the "Hustlers"The star has opened up on how to prepare for the Super Bowl performance is making a dent in his body." I'm a little sore right now … I'm not going to lie, "he told" Extra "with a smile.

Successful creator "On the Floor" continued to share: "Taking it day by day, trying to distribute my time, flying back and forth from Miami to here on the weekends. Listen, I don't complain; it's amazing to have to do that. , having to go to the Super Bowl rehearsals, having to come here for the awards. I'm fine, I'm fine. "