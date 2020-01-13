Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox – Within their incredible friendship!

%MINIFYHTMLb65c5b4e0a291449b40d03886c91e2909% %MINIFYHTMLb65c5b4e0a291449b40d03886c91e29010%

It's no secret that former Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox have been real-life friends since they were on the show, but how close are they? It is quite rare to see such a great and lasting friendship in Hollywood, and yet the two actresses prove that it is not impossible.

After all, more than two decades have passed and they still make sure they spend time together, their most recent departure was only a couple of days ago!

Jen and Courteney were seen enjoying a delicious dinner and each other's company while they were at the exclusive San Vicente Bungalows!

It is safe to say that they are friendship goals!

In addition, privileged information shared with HollywoodLife that ‘Jen appreciates her friendship with Courteney, they have seen each other for so many seasons, even more ups and downs and have proven time and again that they can trust each other. They have been best friends for almost thirty years, at this point, there really is no one with whom Jen is closer. "

As mentioned earlier, their friendship began in the group of friends and from 1994 to today, their bond has been strengthened more and more with each year!

No matter what life may bring you along the way, best friends are always there for each other!

The source also shared with the same media that "they always support each other and Jen has said many times that she doesn't know what she would do without Courteney in her life." During Jen's most difficult moments, Courteney has always been there, by her side helping her cope. Jen has many friends she loves very much, but her bond with Courteney is the deepest, they are more like sisters than friends, they are considered family. "

They are often seen hanging out with each other, being caught to dinner twice just last week!



