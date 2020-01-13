Jenelle Evans files a restraining order against former David Eason

New details are emerging about Jenelle Evans& # 39; restraining order against her separated husband, David Eason.
After months of agitation, the Teenage mother Star has filed a restraining order against his ex. ME! News has obtained the court documents, which show the Jenelle Voluntary Dismissal Notice, filed in Tennessee on Monday, January 13. In the documents, it is pointed out that the judicial hearing scheduled for today "should be canceled."
The Circuit Court of Davidson County confirms the submission to E! News, stating, "This was filed today, but the judge has not yet signed this, so for now it is still in place."
A source close to the reality star also shares with E! News, "Jenelle is dropping the protection order."
The source adds that this will "allow,quot; David to see his daughter, Ensley, again.
Jenelle first announced her separation from David at the end of October, hinting at a divorce in a statement to her fans on social media.
"Most of the time I have moved away from social networks in recent days because I have focused on making some important decisions in life," Jenelle began publishing, which she captioned with a heart. "I have lived my life in front of the camera since I was 17 years old. And much has not been beautiful. But it has been my life. Like any other person, I want the best for my children and I want to be happy." With the time away from Teen Mom, I began to see my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I'm starting that now. "
"The children and I have moved away from David," he continued. "Nobody gets married waiting for me to finish, but I know what is best for me and my children. Today I have presented documents to begin that process. I appreciate the support of all those who have asked me how I am. Me and the children are doing very well. We need some time to be together. But soon they will hear from us again. "
Days later, it was confirmed that Jenelle had obtained a temporary restraining order against David. ME! News obtained the documents exclusively, in which Jenelle documented several incidents of David's alleged abuse. The former MTV star also stated that she is worried about her safety and that of her children. The temporary protection order was issued on behalf of Jenelle and her three children.
A source also offered E! News some ideas about the couple's separation, sharing that Jenelle was worried about her children.
"She is taking care of her own well-being and the well-being of her children," the source told E! News. "She has had a lot of relationships and really wanted this to work and did everything she could, but David really dragged her through the mud. Some people just can't be helped."
Earlier this year, Jenelle temporarily lost custody of her children after David killed his family dog. This incident led Jenelle to officially dismiss Teen mom 2.
