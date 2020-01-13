Jenelle Evans files a restraining order against former David Eason

New details are emerging about Jenelle Evans& # 39; restraining order against her separated husband, David Eason.

After months of agitation, the Teenage mother Star has filed a restraining order against his ex. ME! News has obtained the court documents, which show the Jenelle Voluntary Dismissal Notice, filed in Tennessee on Monday, January 13. In the documents, it is pointed out that the judicial hearing scheduled for today "should be canceled."

The Circuit Court of Davidson County confirms the submission to E! News, stating, "This was filed today, but the judge has not yet signed this, so for now it is still in place."

A source close to the reality star also shares with E! News, "Jenelle is dropping the protection order."

The source adds that this will "allow,quot; David to see his daughter, Ensley, again.

Jenelle first announced her separation from David at the end of October, hinting at a divorce in a statement to her fans on social media.