Jenelle Evans dismisses restraining order previously filed against David Eason

After previously requesting a restraining order against her husband, David Eason, and claiming she was afraid for the safety of her and her children, it seems that the Teen Mom star has decided to suspend the order against him!

AND! Judicial documents proving that Jenelle Evans has submitted a Notice of Voluntary Dismissal of the previously approved restraining order were first obtained by E! News.

As a result, it was filed today in Tennessee.

That said, the documents also mention that the court hearing scheduled for today "should be canceled."

And that's not all! The Circuit Court of Davidson County tells the same media that "This was filed today, but the judge has not yet signed this, so for now it is still in place."

This information was also confirmed by an unidentified source close to Jenelle who told E! The news that the reality star is dropping the protection order, which means that David will be allowed to see his daughter together, Ensley.

Jenelle shared the news of the separation in October when she turned to social media to share a statement that hinted at the divorce of her controversial husband.

‘I have stayed away from social networks in recent days because I have focused on making big decisions in life. I have lived life on camera since I was 17, and much has not been very beautiful. But it has been my life. Like any other person, I want the best for my children and I want to be happy. With time away from Teen Mom, I have begun to see my life differently and I know that I need to make changes. I'm starting that now, "he wrote.

Jenelle's post continued with her telling fans that ‘The kids and I have moved away from David (Eason). Nobody gets married waiting for it to end, but I know what is best for me and for the children. Today I submitted documents to begin that process. I appreciate the support of everyone who asked me how I am. Me and the kids are great. We need some time to be together. But soon he will hear from us again. "



