Jayson Tatum drops a CAREER-HIGH 41 PTS & 6 3PM to go with 6 REB & 3 STL to lead the Celtics to a 140-105 win over the Pelicans.

He became the youngest Celtics player ever to score 40+ PTS & 6+ 3PM in a game!

