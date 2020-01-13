Jawaani Jaaneman team is released from plastic

A few months ago, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan had shared a photo of the sets of their movie Coolie No 1, which made everyone applaud the team. The actors announced that their set has been released from plastic. They were seen using paper bottles and now looks like Sara's father, Saif Ali Khan is following the same path. The team from the next Saif movie, Jawaani Jaaneman, starring Tabu and the debutante Alaya Furniturewala, decided to break free from the plastic.

Today, Tabu shared an image on social networks and captioned it saying: "@ poojq_ent #JawaaniJaaneman saying no to single-use plastic on set." Just a few days ago, the advance of Jawaani Jaaneman's advance was launched and the public received it very well.

The movie premiere is scheduled for January 31, 2020. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is preparing for the release of Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan, which premieres this Valentine's Day. Well, it seems that this father and daughter duo is surely ready to kill!