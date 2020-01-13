Jared Leto plays Morbius in the first trailer of the movie with the same name. Check it!

This is super exciting for Spider-Man fans, as well as for those who just hope to meet a new character on the big screen! It seems that the beloved superhero has found a new enemy in Dr. Morbius, also known as the living Marvel vampire played by Jared Leto!

That said, the first breakthrough is here and it looks great!

As those who have read the comics know, Morbius is a Nobel Prize winning biochemist who ends up becoming an evil blood sucker!

The first look at the movie shows the narration of the Lotus character: "I should have died years ago." Why am I still here if it's not to fix this? I have a rare blood disease and I'm running out of time. This could be my last chance. "

And it turns out that the cure for this disease was vampirism, which also comes with super powers, as well as "an overwhelming urge to consume blood."

The next film also stars Adria Arjona, Jared Harris and Matt Smith and is directed by Daniel Espinosa, best known for his work in Life and Safe House.

In addition, Morbius is the second in a series of Marvel-verse films that will focus on Spider-Man antiheroes in the extensive comic book stories, following Tom Hardy's poison!

And although none of these films introduces the character, this time, it seems that the lines between Spidey and one of his canonical opponents are blurring.

During the trailer, you can see an image of Spider-Man on a wall in the background, the word "Murdered,quot; is graffiti on it!

This seems to refer to how things turned out at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, so it is definitely a small Easter egg that fans of the genre will surely appreciate.

Morbius will be released in cinemas everywhere this summer, on July 31!



