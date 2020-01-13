January Jones confirms dating rumors with Alche & # 39; Bachelor & # 39; Nick Viall despite hating him

Instagram

The actress of & # 39; X-Men: First Class & # 39; reveals that & # 39; squealed & # 39; when the reality show star got into his DM and accepted his appointment invitation, after previously stating that he was just a friend.

Up News Info –

January jones has finally confirmed the speculation of appointments with Nick Viall, after denying it previously. The "Crazy men"Alum opened up on his adventure with the first"The Bachelor"star in the episode on Monday, January 13, Dax shepardthe podcast "Armchair Expert".

The 42-year-old actress revealed that Nick approached her after she began "criticizing" him on social media and during interviews when he talked about the ABC reality show. "Then Nick got into my DM and said: & # 39; I am very sorry that your perception of me is so negative. I would love to take you for coffee and see if I can change your mind & # 39;", January shared.

Upon revealing her initial reaction, the blond beauty said: "And I screamed! I thought, & # 39; my God & # 39; … I thought: & # 39; I hate that guy! & # 39;" But his sister convinced her to meet the first one "High school"contestant". My sister says: & # 39; If you don't go, you'll always regret & # 39 ;. So I agreed to go on a date with him, or take something or whatever, "he confided.

The Emmy-nominated actress continued to remember her first meeting: "And when I met him, I was turning the corner, and I saw him, and he has this very different walk, and I had the instinct to run to him and wrap him. My legs around his Waist, you know, how they do it? I stopped. "

Describing her time with Nick as "good," Melissa Chartres in the FOX comedy series "The last man on earth"He continued serving," all I did was question him about the show. "She confirmed:" We went to a couple of dates and then … yes. "

Admitting that he "got many juicy ideas" after his appointments with Nick, January has finally had a different perspective on the 39-year-old woman. She explained: "He was chosen as the" villain "in quotes, but in reality he was … he had a bit of a brain, you know? So there was something else there."

In February 2018, January denied having dated Nick. "He's a friend of mine. He's super sweet," he said as he addressed dating rumors. "No, I'm single. But he's a friend of mine and he tells me many firsts."