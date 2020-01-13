Jade Thirlwall credits Little Mix's teammates for helping her recover from anorexia

WENN / Phil Lewis

In an interview in a magazine, the British singer also criticizes the idea that she and her bandmates, who met in the 2011 season of the British version of & # 39; The X Factor & # 39 ;, support each other.

Jade Thirlwall He has credited it Small mix Bandmates for helping her overcome her struggles with an eating disorder.

The creator of successes of "Black Magic" was anorexic during most of his adolescence, from 13 to 18 years, and only recovered due to the support of jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne PinnockY Perrie Edwards.

Jade, 27, confessed that it was his first session in a magazine with the group, which was formed in the 2011 season of the UK talent show. "Factor X", that gave him a" complex "when he realized that his nose had been edited in the final snapshots.

She told The Guardian newspaper: "Suddenly, I thought: is this how I am supposed to see myself? For years later, I wanted to have a nose job and then a breast job."

However, the Wings singer now has more confidence in her appearance and criticized the idea that she and her famous friends support each other.

"People think that the girl band members are competitive, but my saving grace was put into a group where we supported each other and gave each other confidence," he said.

It is not the first time that the group has joined one of its members. Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie supported Jesy through their terrible online experience, as documented in the BBC's "Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out", which aired in September (19).