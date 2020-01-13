Jade Catta-Preta of The Soup reveals her guest guests dreamlike

It is safe to say Jade Catta-Preta is beyond "excited,quot; about the return of Soup!

"It's our moment, it's time for a female voice,quot; SoupThe new host told E! Exclusive news during the weekend at the NBCUniversal Winter TCA event in Los Angeles "It's time for someone to order everything that's out there and it's only time to bring it back. I think we need it."

The pop culture addict reveals that she wants to be "more on that than any other host,quot; when it comes to her contribution. "I am a big fan of these things and I want it to come true," Catta-Preta smiled.