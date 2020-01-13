Jack Clarke of Tottenham approaches loan exchange to QPR | Soccer news

Watch QPR vs Leeds live at Sky Sports Football on Saturday from 12 p.m. start 12.30pm







QPR is about to agree on an agreement to sign the end of Tottenham Jack Clarke on loan.

It is understood that the preference of the 19-year-old is to join the side of Mark Warburton along with his Spurs teammate Luke Amos, who is already borrowed on Loftus Road.

QPR vs Leeds Live

The rangers seem to have seen the interest of Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Millwall among other championship clubs.

Clarke was removed from Leeds earlier this month after barely appearing with Marcelo Bielsa.

He had signed with the Leeds Spurs last summer before being immediately lent to Elland Road.

The young man was one of the rising stars in the Championship last season, and often had an impact from the bank when Leeds pursued the promotion.

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky sports It will bring you the latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good morning transfers at 9 in the morning while our team of reporters brings you the latest news and knowledge. Transfer Talk then continues at noon delivering an analysis of the most important stories. Then, join us at 7 p.m. for the definitive summary of the news of the day with The Transfer Show.