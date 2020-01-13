"It was like an action movie scene,quot;

AYN AL ASAD AIR BASE, Iraq: The first of several Iranian missiles that hit the US military base crashed into the airstrip, almost destroying a guard tower where two young army specialists were on duty. Another crashed next to a dining room and destroyed part of a building where some drone operators were still working.

The base, Ayn Al Asad, in western Iraq, was one of the two affected last week in an Iranian attack in retaliation for the murder of Major General Qassim Suleimani, commander of the elite Quds force of Iran. When the flames, dust and debris filled the air and the building shook, drone operators plunged under their desks. The lights went on madly and then went out.

Moments later, one of the drone operators, Sgt. Costin Herwig, 26, went out to look for his colleagues.