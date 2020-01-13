"It was like an action movie scene,quot;

AYN AL ASAD AIR BASE, Iraq: The first of several Iranian missiles that hit the US military base crashed into the airstrip, almost destroying a guard tower where two young army specialists were on duty. Another crashed next to a dining room and destroyed part of a building where some drone operators were still working.
The base, Ayn Al Asad, in western Iraq, was one of the two affected last week in an Iranian attack in retaliation for the murder of Major General Qassim Suleimani, commander of the elite Quds force of Iran. When the flames, dust and debris filled the air and the building shook, drone operators plunged under their desks. The lights went on madly and then went out.
Moments later, one of the drone operators, Sgt. Costin Herwig, 26, went out to look for his colleagues.
"It was like a scene from an action movie," he said. "I tried to get to a desk so I could lower my drone, but my electrical wires were fried and I couldn't get it back."
However, on Monday, despite the latent tensions between Iran and the United States, and the impending questions about whether the US military would be ordered to leave Iraq, As the Iraqi Parliament demanded last week, the base seemed mostly normal.
It was still forbidden to eat in the dining room because it was not bombproof. So everyone took their food, a reduced menu, and left. Some housing units were destroyed, as well as workplaces, all empty when the missiles arrived, but reconstruction had already begun.
The drone lost by Sergeant Herwig was one of the few victims of the missile attack at the air base, which was opened by Saddam Hussein in 1987. No one died or was injured in the five bombings of multiple missiles that night, although several The military who were working were checked for concussions.
The base has about 1,500 US military and women and another 500 from coalition countries, mainly Danish, Norwegian and Polish.
The absence of casualties seemed to be the result of luck and warnings early in the day, when all the bases in the region were on high alert. Another warning was issued around 11 p.m., when the base was closed.
Finally, the US military detected missile launches in Iran and determined its likely targets, giving military personnel 15 minutes to take refuge in a safe environment.