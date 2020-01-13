Issa Rae shades the Oscars 2020 after the director's snub

Chelsea Lauren / Shutterstock
This sounds familiar.
Monday, Issa Rae Y John cho announced the nominees for the Oscar 2020, which remarkably set aside the directors. Making achievements in the direction of the selection list for the 92nd edition of the Academy Awards Quentin Tarantino for Once upon a time in Hollywood, the Irish& # 39; s Martin Scorsese, 1917 director Sam Mendes, Bong Joon-ho for Parasite Y Todd Phillips for jester.
Contestants for the coveted film honor included Little woman director Greta Gerwig, Kasi Lemmons for Harriet, The farewellit's Lulu Wang and Marielle Heller for A beautiful day in the neighborhood.
The apparent snub was addressed by Rae during the live broadcast of the Oscar nominations. After reading the list of nominees, she said: "Congratulations to those men."
The directors were also out of the nominees for Best Director last year. In fact, the Academy Awards have not had a director who wins the grand prize since 2010 when Kathryn Bigelow he took home the best director for The injured locker.
But that does not mean that the work of these female filmmakers was not recognized in other categories. Gerwig & # 39; s Little woman Won nominations for costume design and adapted screenplay and stars Saoirse Ronan Y Florence Pugh He received a nomination for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively.
Cynthia Erivowho portrayed Harriet Tubman in Harriet She also earned a Best Actress nomination and her original song "Stand Up,quot; is ready for Best Original Song. A beautiful day in the neighborhood& # 39; s Tom Hanks He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his interpretation as Fred Rogers.
The lack of diversity in the category of Best Directors, as well as in the other main categories, has been a topic of discussion in this awards season. For the Golden Globes, the filmmakers were out of the Best Director – Film category, and the nominations went to the same group of directors. And, like the Oscars, his films were chosen for several of the top honors of the night.
The 2020 Critics & # 39; Choice Awards, however, recognized Gerwig for Little woman, which many expected The Academy to reflect.
Following the violent reaction at the 2020 Golden Globes, many stars expressed outrage over the directors' contempt, including Charlize Theron. Talking with Los Angeles TimesHe said, "It's hard. It's really, very difficult. And I think it gets really frustrating when we have to remember that the directors, especially, are just trying to increase their numbers. They represent 10% of our directors in the industry, and when you have a good year like the one we had this year with such a good job, it's incredibly frustrating. "
Ronan shared a feeling that Little woman co-star Laura Dern shared shortly after the disturbing news during his visit to TODAY. She said: "(Greta) has made one of the best films of the year and I think, you know, Laura made a very good comment yesterday and that, somehow, it is vital that something like this happens because it reminds us how far, obviously, We have to arrive ".
