Issa Rae shades the Oscars 2020 after the director's snub

Monday, Issa Rae Y John cho announced the nominees for the Oscar 2020, which remarkably set aside the directors. Making achievements in the direction of the selection list for the 92nd edition of the Academy Awards Quentin Tarantino for Once upon a time in Hollywood, the Irish& # 39; s Martin Scorsese, 1917 director Sam Mendes, Bong Joon-ho for Parasite Y Todd Phillips for jester.

Contestants for the coveted film honor included Little woman director Greta Gerwig, Kasi Lemmons for Harriet, The farewellit's Lulu Wang and Marielle Heller for A beautiful day in the neighborhood.

The apparent snub was addressed by Rae during the live broadcast of the Oscar nominations. After reading the list of nominees, she said: "Congratulations to those men."

The directors were also out of the nominees for Best Director last year. In fact, the Academy Awards have not had a director who wins the grand prize since 2010 when Kathryn Bigelow he took home the best director for The injured locker.