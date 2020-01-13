Issa Rae applauded for hitting herself for the lack of female Oscars

%MINIFYHTML0f9612b3f53fb22d222f6838e73961d09% %MINIFYHTML0f9612b3f53fb22d222f6838e73961d010%

Issa Rae He made clear his feelings about the lack of female nominees in the Best Director category when he announced the Oscar nominations on Monday (January 13), offering congratulations to "those men."

While Greta Gerwig he was expected to get a nomination for helping "Little Women (2019)", she was remarkably absent from the list, with Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese, Todd Phillips, Sam Mendes and Bong Joon Ho instead of fighting for the director's award on February 9.

And Issa did not miss the moment while reading the nominations with "Star trek"actor John cho, saying with a serious face: "Congratulations to those men."

"Hustlers"director Lorene Scafaria"Honey boy"Helmer Alma Har & # 39; he and Olivia Wilde, who achieved critic recognition for her directorial debut "Smart reserve", were among the other women who lost nominations.

The "Unsafe"The star's pointed comment was quickly captured by viewers, many of whom turned to social media to praise her for making such a bold move.

"Issa Rae said & # 39; congratulations to those men & # 39; after announcing that the Oscar for best director is the most emblematic moment of 2020 so far," wrote one.

"& # 39; Congratulations to those men & # 39; – says Issa Rae in a bright tone, announcing the male nominees for Best Director in a season that included & # 39;The farewell& # 39;, & # 39; Hustlers & # 39;, & # 39; Little Women (2019) & # 39; and & # 39;Portrait of a lady on fire& # 39; "commented another, while a third added," Issa Rae said expressly & # 39; Congratulations to those men & # 39; after the Best Director named a damn state of mind #OscarNoms. "

Issa's comment comes later Natalie Portman She made headlines when she took the stage as a presenter at the 2018 Oscars, and introduced the "male nominees" to the best gong director.