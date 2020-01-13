Is the ATP Cup a success or a failure after debuting before the Australian Open? The | Tennis news

Should the ATP Cup and the Davis Cup be combined in a World Cup-style competition? Vote down …





Novak Djokovic inspired Serbia to the glory of the ATP Cup against Spain

The inaugural ATP Cup debuted a lot in Australia, but the team competition continued only six weeks after the renewed Davis Cup. Is it a success or a failure?

The Davis Cup has been organized in different formats since 1900, with the International Tennis and Kosmos Tennis Federation, led by Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué, transforming it last year from a staggered, local and visiting series that spans 10 months to a single City-based tournament (Madrid) with qualification based on rankings in a 25-year renovation and £ 2.15 billion.

On the other hand, the 24-nation ATP Cup followed the condensed format, but also introduced new initiatives that include team areas on the side of the court where coaches, captains and teammates can support the player on the court.

The spectators enjoyed the atmosphere of the ATP Cup, which was organized in three different places in Australia.

"I will remember this experience for the rest of my life," Djokovic said on the court after Serbia defeated Spain 2-1 to lift the title. "This is definitely one of the best moments of my career."

Djokovic pocketed $ 1.57 million and 665 individual ranking points. He may have approved the competition, but even he has previously supported the merger of the team's two events. Is it confusing for fans to organize the ATP Cup and the Davis Cup two months apart?

After playing six individual matches and two doubles matches in 10 days on the west and east coasts of Australia less than two months after leading Spain to the Davis Cup title in Madrid, Nadal urged the ITF and the ATP to negotiate to form a world team. championship.

"I think (ATP Cup) is a great competition, but at the same time I cannot change my mind that two World Cups in a month are not real. Therefore, it is not possible," he said.

"Therefore, we need to find a way to fix it and we need to find a way to make a great deal with ITF and ATP to create a great competition of the world team cup, not two. I think that is a confusion for the spectators, and we need to be clear in our sport. "

The GB team reached the quarterfinals of the ATP Cup

From the perspective of Britain, they have achieved great things in both competitions. Leon Smith led his Davis Cup team to the semifinals, while Tim Henman led his team to the quarterfinals of the ATP Cup.

Britain has prospered in the team competition and both tournaments have given British No. 1 Dan Evans the platform to produce his best tennis, as well as a great boost of confidence before the Australian Open.

However, Djokovic's victory in the ATP Cup counts as a career title, while his Davis Cup win does not. This has caused a war of words on social networks.

The US Davis Cup captain UU., Mardy Fish, visited Twitter to share his concern regarding the ATP Cup.

He tweeted: "So the ATP Cup is worth more than winning a 500 event. And it counts for an additional tournament in its classification. And only 2 players from a country can play?"

Vasek Pospisil, which is part of the ATP Players Council, recognized Fish before responding that the classification system "is no longer fair."

So the ATP Cup is worth more than winning a 500 event And it counts for an extra tournament in its classification And only 2 players from a country can play? 🤔 🧐 – Mardy Fish (@MardyFish) January 12, 2020

The debate sparked a response from Sergiy Stakhovsky, who resigned from the ATP Players Council last year, criticizing the board for "doing what they want."

Pablo Andujar declared the tournament "a joke," and Australian James Duckworth said it was "absolutely ridiculous."

John Millman, who scored 70 points in the ranking and almost $ 177,000, also believes that the ATP Cup point system is unfair and has called for equal opportunities for all players to qualify for such a prestigious event.

A world ranking is calculated in the top 18 tournaments of a player, but a special clause allows those who played in the ATP Cup to add additional points. And the world number 47 states that the extra countable tournament is wrong, as is the amount of total points.

I have no problem building the event. I just think you have to be careful distribution points for two reasons. Offering a massive amount of points as an additional tournament is not fair, since there is no equal opportunity for players to qualify. – John Millman (@johnhmillman) January 13, 2020

As things stand, the Davis Cup and the ATP Cup seem to remain in their current formats. It can generate debate among players, but money, once again, is the deciding factor.

