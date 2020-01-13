Is Donald Trump in the college football championship between LSU, Clemson?

%MINIFYHTML8a5cb536f69b10cf3e4492e4e0d8ec069% %MINIFYHTML8a5cb536f69b10cf3e4492e4e0d8ec0610%

President Donald Trump will attend the national college football championship game between No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson on Monday, the White House confirmed.

The Advocate (Baton Rouge, La.) Originally reported on January 3 that Trump can attend the game, that the White House corroborated on January 6 It will be the second LSU game the president has witnessed the 2019 season: He was also present in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to see the "Game of the Century,quot; between the Tigers and Crimson Tide ..

Donald Trump at sporting events

The Playoff title will be the first sporting event of the new year that Trump attends. He attended four of these events in the 2019 calendar year:

World Series Game 5

UFC 244

LSU in Alabama

Army-Navy game

Trump also attended the 2018 Playoff title game between No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Alabama, held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Will Donald Trump be booed in the PPC championship game?

It remains to be seen if Trump will receive airtime in the jumbtron Mercedes-Benz Superdome or in the transmission of the game by ESPN.

Trump received mixed receptions at various sporting events during the past year. He received applause in Tuscaloosa and Philadelphia for the LSU-Alabama and Army-Navy games, respectively. That said, it was still news in each of those events: before its visit to Tuscaloosa, the SGA of Alabama warned against "disruptive behavior,quot; during its visit; He was also accused of emboldening a "white power,quot; hand signal during the Army-Navy Game.

Trump was not so well received in the World Series or UFC 244. He was booed in both, although fans in Game 5 of the World Series (held in Washington, DC) took him to a higher level with chants of "lock him up." "