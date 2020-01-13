Iran's only female Olympic medalist has flaws for "lies,quot; and "injustice,quot;

The only female athlete to win an Olympic medal for Iran announced this weekend that she had defected from the nation due to "hypocrisy, lies, injustice and flattery,quot; and said it had been used as a "tool."
The Olympic, Kimia Alizadeh, 21, announced her decision in an Instagram post accompanied by a photo of the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro, where she won a bronze medal in taekwondo.
"They took me where they wanted," he wrote. “Whatever they said, I used it. I repeated every sentence they ordered.
His comments came during a time of particularly intense tensions in the country after Iranian authorities announced this weekend that the country's forces had unintentionally shot down a passenger plane last week near Tehran, killing all 176 people on board . The admission caused outrage in the country and triggered a series of protests over the weekend.
Iran has also been involved in a simmering conflict with the United States after a US attack with drones. killed Major General Qassim Suleimani, a powerful Iranian commander, and Tehran retaliated with missile attacks on bases in Iraq that house US troops.
While Ms. Alizadeh's statement did not refer to her country's geopolitical problems, she did address the "oppressed people of Iran,quot; and pointed out restrictive policies on the conduct and public appearance of women, including the "mandatory veil ".
"My disturbed spirit does not fit your dirty economic channels and tight political lobbies," he wrote. "I have no other desire except taekwondo, security and a happy and healthy life."
The Iranian news media also reported that Ms. Alizadeh planned to compete at the Olympic Games this summer in Tokyo, but he pointed out that she would not represent Iran.
Photos shared on social media by Jaleh Yekta, an Iranian photographer based in Eindhoven, a city in the southern Netherlands, appear to show Ms. Alizadeh and her fiance, Hamed Madanchi, participating in a memorial service for victims of the Tehran plane crash. In the photo, Ms. Alizadeh is next to candles, flowers and photos of those killed in the accident.
Alizadeh was praised as a national hero after her 18-year Olympic victory, and many in Iran saw her as a symbol to encourage girls to play sports despite the country's oppressive policies for women and girls.
The president of the Taekwondo Federation of Iran, Seyed Mohammad Puladgar, said in a statement that his organization and the Olympic Committee had "done everything possible to support,quot; Ms. Alizadeh, and said that the description of the situation by foreign media was "simply false, unfair and false."
Ms. Alizadeh's announcement came four months after Saeid Mollaei, one of Iran's biggest judo stars, defected to Germany. During the World Judo Championship last year, Iranian officials pressured Mollaei to intentionally withdraw or lose his semifinal match, to avoid being matched in the final against an Israeli rival.
Iranian athletes are prohibited from competing against the Israelis.
"Many of our athletes are forced to deal with these issues, and their suffering grows day by day," Mollaei told German news media Deutsche Welle in September. "Many athletes have left their country and have left their personal lives behind to pursue their dreams."
Ms. Alizadeh said she had embarked on a "difficult path,quot;, but that "she did not want to sit at the table of hypocrisy, lies, injustice and flattery."
"This decision is even more difficult than winning Olympic gold," Alizadeh wrote, "but I am still the daughter of Iran wherever I am."
