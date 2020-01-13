The only female athlete to win an Olympic medal for Iran announced this weekend that she had defected from the nation due to "hypocrisy, lies, injustice and flattery,quot; and said it had been used as a "tool."

The Olympic, Kimia Alizadeh, 21, announced her decision in an Instagram post accompanied by a photo of the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro, where she won a bronze medal in taekwondo.

"They took me where they wanted," he wrote. “Whatever they said, I used it. I repeated every sentence they ordered.

%MINIFYHTMLad76ad19095342304ac8463d54185d5011% %MINIFYHTMLad76ad19095342304ac8463d54185d5012%

His comments came during a time of particularly intense tensions in the country after Iranian authorities announced this weekend that the country's forces had unintentionally shot down a passenger plane last week near Tehran, killing all 176 people on board . The admission caused outrage in the country and triggered a series of protests over the weekend.