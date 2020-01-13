Iran's bleak economy limits its willingness to face the US UU.

LONDON – Iran is caught in a miserable economic crisis. Jobs are scarce. Food prices and other necessities are skyrocketing. The economy is shrinking rapidly. Iranians are increasingly disgusted.

The crippling sanctions imposed by the Trump administration have cut off Iran's access to international markets, decimating the economy, which is now contracting at an alarming annual rate of 9.5 percent, the International Monetary Fund estimated. Oil exports were effectively zero in December, according to Oxford Economics, as sanctions have prevented sales, even though smugglers have transported unknown volumes.

The bleak economy seems to be moderating Iran's will to intensify hostilities with the United States, its leaders aware that the war could profoundly worsen the national fortune. In recent months, public anger over unemployment, economic anxiety and corruption has become a potentially existential threat to Iran's hardline regime.

Just a week ago, such feelings had been redirected by outrage over the murder of Iran's main military commander, Major General Qassim Suleimani, on January 3. But the protests erupted again during the weekend in Tehran, and then continued on Monday, after the government's surprising admission that it was, despite three days of denial, responsible for shooting down a Ukrainian plane.