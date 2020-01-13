Iran plane demolition protest: competition crisis, legitimacy | News

Student protests broke out in Tehran shortly after General Amirali Hajizadeh, commander of the aerospace division of the Revolutionary Guard, publicly admitted on January 11 that Iranian air defense forces "involuntarily,quot; shot down Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752.

The Boeing 737-800 passenger plane, bound for Kiev, crashed minutes after takeoff from the Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran on January 8, killing all 176 people, mostly Iranian citizens, on board.

The accident happened hours after Iran launched more than a dozen missile attacks at two US military bases in Iraq in retaliation for the United States murder the most prominent Iranian military general Qassem Soleimani, on January 3.

A collective sense of unity and solidarity that the assassination of Soleimani by an adversary foreign power created temporarily throughout Iran soon resulted in public resentment and rage aggravated by the incompetence and mendacity of a government system that falsely insisted In "technical failures," he persistently prevailed over the truth behind the Ukrainian plane crash, and kept it hidden from people for three days.

"Many wonder if Tehran would still have learned about the true cause of the plane crash had it not been for the pressure exerted on Iranian authorities by foreign governments such as Ukraine and Canada that lost citizens in the tragedy," Mitra Jafari, an activist leader student at Allameh Tabatabayi University in Tehran, told Al Jazeera.

On Sunday, Major General Hossein Salami, commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said at a backstage meeting in the Iranian parliament (Majles) that the defense establishment could continue to hide the truth if wanted.

"We ourselves were the source of this hypothesis that our missile shot down the plane," Salami said. said. "If we had not addressed it, no one could notice (the true cause)."

However, it is unlikely that parliament will maintain Iran's highest levels of security, especially within the IRGC, to keep in mind, even though the rumors of high profile resignations have been circulating in the Persian-speaking media, so much that the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) of Iran had to dismiss the resignation of its secretary, Ali Shamkhani.

"The parliament is still divided into partisan and partisan lines: parliamentarians & # 39; beginners & # 39; or hardline in general praise the IRGC and its efforts to protect Iran's national security, while the & # 39; reformists & # 39; or moderates express their dissatisfaction with their performance and have urged the resignations of their top office. Commanders, "said Al Jazeera Milad Alavi, parliamentary correspondent for the Iranian newspaper Etemad.

"The Majlis is far from the street, and some parliamentarians even raise questions about whether or not it would be to have a parliament in the country."

The anger of the protesters

Perhaps this partly explains why the protesters, who also took to the streets in other cities, have directed their anger to the entire Islamic republic, which increasingly believe that it has failed them terribly.

"(Either) reformist (or) a beginner, the game is over," was one of the slogans that protesters shouted, echoing fundamental doubts about the viability and legitimacy of the government system, divided as it has been conventionally in Two major political fields, hard line and moderate.

In a sentence statement, the Tehran Journalists Association lamented: "We are holding a funeral for public trust (in the political establishment and the status quo)."

Other popular slogans were more direct, with the specific intention of emphasizing the fact that the Iranian leadership faces a crisis of functionality and legitimacy that worsens: "Our stigma, our stigma; our silly leader,quot;, "Incompetent leader; resignation, resignation,quot; , "Commander in chief of all forces; resignation, resignation,quot;, "Don't call me & # 39; seditionist & # 39 ;; you oppressor is sedition,quot;, "Referendum, referendum; this is how to rescue people,quot; and " Death at the beginning of Guardianship of the Jurisprudent ".

"Velayat-e Motlaghe-ye Faqih,quot; – or Absolute Guardianship of the Jurisprudent – is a doctrinal principle that constitutes the ideological foundation of the Islamic Republic and elevates the Supreme Leader to the state of God's representative on Earth in the absence of Imam Mahdi, the 12th Shiite imam that is believed to be hidden and is expected to reappear and save the world.

Unqualified leader

Mehdi Karroubi, opposition leader of the Green Movement under house arrest since February 2011, declared in public statement that Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei is not qualified for leadership.

"If he was aware (of the air crash disaster) and yet allowed the military, security and propaganda officers to deceive people … no doubt, he lacks the qualifications required for leadership according to the constitution, "Karroubi wrote.

And if you were not aware, he continued, "please tell us what kind of & # 39; Commander in Chief of all forces & # 39; are you, who do you play with (military officers)."

Similarly, Faezeh Hashemi, daughter of the late former president of Iran, Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, inveighed against Khamenei's method of government and asked him to resign.

Several protesters in Tehran even voiced slogans against Soleimani, whose death became a symbol of many of the dangers Iran faces from abroad, and knocked down the raised posters to commemorate it.

"This wave of protests seemed to be different from the previous ones, since the scope of the demands, their nature and their objectives were more explicitly fundamental," Jafari said.

While the protesters rejected the ruling elite and some came to shout: "Our enemy is here; they lie that it is the United States," others were determined to reject Iran's pro-Trump monarchist. opposition abroad that has supported Washington's "maximum pressure,quot; campaign against Tehran and has pressed for regime change at all costs.

"One of the resounding slogans expressed by the protesters was & # 39; Either the sha or the leader; death to the oppressor & # 39 ;, who somehow contested the claims of the pro-Pahlavi opposition abroad in popularity massive and legitimacy, "a civil rights activist in Tehran told Al Jazeera on condition of anonymity.

The slogans in favor of the pre-revolutionary regime led by Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of the former Shah of Iran, were also quite conspicuous by his absence, compared to the recent waves of national turmoil.

Notably, as demonstrations against the regime spread throughout Iran, President Donald Trump, who notably prohibited Iranian citizens from entering the US. UU. For "terrorism,quot;, he published his first Persian language cheep in support of protesters.

He published an English translation of this before.

"I have been with you since the beginning of my Presidency, and my Administration will continue to be with you," said part of the message, provoking criticism. reactions from many observers who highlighted the paralyzing sanctions of his administration on Iran, with catastrophic consequences for ordinary citizens.

Trump also recently threatened to destroy the Iranian "Cultural sites"If Tehran retaliated against the United States for the murder of Soleimani.

Another characteristic of the demonstrations against the regime was the deliberate refusal of the protesters to resort to violence, despite the harsh tactics used by the security forces to take strong measures against them.

"Unlike the waves of previous riots, the protesters almost completely abstained from committing acts of vandalism and sabotage, they did not even burn the dumps," said the civil rights activist.

It could be said that the agitation of the plane crash was fueled by the still fresh complaints and the growing resentment that persists in the unprecedented violent protests in November by the government's abrupt decision to increase fuel prices.

Cross class movement

According to Amnesty International, at least 304 people were delicate in the bloodiest state repression of popular protests since the 1979 revolution, even though the actual death toll is probably much higher.

In particular, the government has not yet revealed the exact number of deaths, and the whereabouts of some of those arrested at that time is still unclear.

Despite the fragmentation and polarization of Iranian society along several social and political lines, perhaps the common denominator of these waves of protest is an emphatic rejection of how the Islamic Republic has been ruling Iran, and the growing demands for responsibility of its leaders.

"The importance of these new protests lies in the possible emergence of a cross-class movement against the government system that includes working and middle-class Iranians, relatively better urban dwellers, as well as poorer citizens living in cities and outskirts of cities, "Arang Keshavarzian, an associate professor of Middle East Studies at New York University and author of Bazaar and State in Iran, told Al Jazeera.

"What unites the Iranians of all classes and even political persuasions is their criticism of the incompetence and inefficiency of the State."