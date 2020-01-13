Iran notes that Canada will play an active role in the demolished flight probe | News

Iran has pointed out that the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) will play a more active role than international standards require in the investigation of the demolition of a Ukrainian plane by the Iranian army last week, according to the head of the Agency, Kathy Fox.

A missile fired by Iran shot down the plane of Ukrainian airlines on January 8 and killed 176 on board, including 57 Canadians. The incident, which Tehran has said was unintentional, occurred only hours after Iran fired missiles at two Iraqi bases that house US soldiers in retaliation for the killing of Iranians for attacks on US drones. military commander Qassem Soleimani last week.

Plus:

"In this investigation, and I want to be clear about it, we still don't fully know what the scope of our role will be," Fox told a news conference Monday in Ottowa.

He added that "there have been early signs that Iran is allowing the TSB to play a more active role than is normally allowed," even inviting its researchers to participate in the download and analysis of data in voice recorders and cockpit flight data "as long as it takes place,quot;.

Canada has been invited to participate in the investigation because a large number of its citizens were involved, but according to international standards, Iran leads the investigation.

Fox added that the Canadian investigation will raise questions that will be "very uncomfortable,quot; for Iran.

One of the central questions is why Iran did not close the airspace around Tehran due to tensions created by Iran's missile attack on Iraqi bases earlier in the day, tTSB research director Natacha Van Themsche said during the press conference.

On Sunday, the TSB said it had obtained visas for two of its researchers to travel to Iran.

A second team of researchers who specialize in downloading and analyzing aircraft recorders will be deployed once TSB confirms where and when that activity would take place, the agency said.

Van Themsche added that Iran has said it will allow Canadian researchers to examine the remains of the remains.