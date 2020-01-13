News

Iranian high general killed in US attack

General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite of the Quds Force of Iran, died in an American attack in Baghdad.

Murder of Soleimani, Iran, Middle East

News

Protesters raid US embassy in Baghdad

The United States says it is sending 750 soldiers to the Middle East after its embassy in Baghdad was assaulted by protesters.

Iraq, Middle East, United States

News

India's tourism industry hit by citizenship protests

The number of tourists has declined significantly in India after a wave of protests against a new citizenship law.

Narendra Modi, Asia, India