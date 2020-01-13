ESSENTIAL PROGRAMS

Iranians and Iraqis react to the murder of Soleimani

Iranians and Iraqis react to the murder of General Qassem Soleimani, the head of the elite of the Quds Force of Iran.

Iranian high general killed in US attack

General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite of the Quds Force of Iran, died in an American attack in Baghdad.

Protesters raid US embassy in Baghdad

The United States says it is sending 750 soldiers to the Middle East after its embassy in Baghdad was assaulted by protesters.

India's tourism industry hit by citizenship protests

The number of tourists has declined significantly in India after a wave of protests against a new citizenship law.