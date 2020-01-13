Iran denies & # 39; cover-up & # 39; amid public anger over plane crash | News

%MINIFYHTMLf41f079678d5d6db4c447d12a9699e2b9% %MINIFYHTMLf41f079678d5d6db4c447d12a9699e2b10%

The Iranian government, dealing with public anger after the demolition of a commercial passenger plane, has denied a "cover-up,quot; after officials took days to admit that the plane was shot down by mistake during a confrontation with the United States.

"In these sad days, many criticisms were directed at officials and relevant authorities … some officials were even accused of lying and covering up, but, in all honesty, that was not the case," said government spokesman Ali Rabiei in statements. aired on state television on Monday.

the Flight to KievPS752) from Ukraine International Airlines crashed minutes after takeoff from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran on Wednesday, killing 176 people on board. It happened only a few hours after Iran launched missile attacks against US forces in Iraq in retaliation for the murder of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on January 3.

Rabiei insisted that civilian officials in Iran only learned on Friday that an Iranian missile had shot down the plane.

"The point is that we did not lie," he said, and blamed the United States for "spreading the shadow of the war on Iran."

The sadness turns to anger

Public anger, rumbling for days while officials repeatedly denied it the plane had been hit by an Iranian missile, broke out in protests on Saturday when the military admitted to causing the plane crash "involuntarily."

Videos posted on social networks showed hundreds of people who took to the streets of Tehran to mourn the victims of the plane crash and demand responsibility, turning their anger towards senior officials, including supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Demonstrations also broke out on Sunday, while the Reuters news agency reported on Monday that protesters took to the streets for the third day on Monday.

The videos on social networks, published on Sunday night, recorded shots near the protests in Azadi Plaza in Tehran. The images showed blood on the ground, transported wounded and people who appeared to be security personnel running with rifles. Other publications showed riot police beating protesters with batons while nearby people shouted: "Don't beat them!"

"They lie that our enemy is the United States, our enemy is here," a group chanted outside a university in Tehran.

The veracity of the images could not be independently verified.

On Monday, Tehran police denied that agents had opened fire on protesters.

"In the protests, the police did not fire because the police in the capital were ordered to show moderation," Hossein Rahimi, chief of Tehran police, said in a statement.

& # 39; Crocodile tears & # 39;

The latest escalation of tensions between the US UU. And Iran is based on the decision of US President Donald Trump in 2018 to withdraw from a nuclear agreement signed between Iran and the world powers in 2015, and re-impose economic sanctions as part of a "maximum pressure,quot; campaign against Tehran that has severely damaged the Iranian economy.

Iran's leadership faced massive protests in November after a surprise government decision to ration gasoline and raise prices to finance cash benefits for the country's poorest citizens.

Meanwhile, Trump intervened in recent protests in Iran, with messages posted in Persian and English on his Twitter account praising the "great Iranian people,quot; while telling the Iranian authorities not to "kill,quot; the protesters.

In response, Rabiei rejected Trump's tweets on Monday and said the Iranian people would remember that he killed Soleimani, whose murder caused massive grieving ceremonies throughout Iran for several days, and was the reason why many faced economic challenges.

The president of the United States was shedding "crocodile tears,quot; when he expressed concern for the Iranians, Rabiei added.

& # 39; Disastrous mistake & # 39;

Trump has said that the objective of Washington's departure from the historic nuclear agreement: under which sanctions were softened in exchange for Iran slowing its nuclear program – it was to force Tehran to accept a stricter pact.

But Iran, what denies seeking nuclear weapons, hAs stated repeatedly, it will not be negotiated while there are US sanctions.

The recent outbreak began in December when rockets fired at US bases in Iraq killed an American contractor. Washington blamed the pro-Iran militia and launched air strikes that killed at least 25 fighters. The militia surrounded the United States embassy in Baghdad for two days, and Trump then ordered the attack on Soleimani, the head of the overseas forces of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Iran retaliated on Wednesday by firing missiles at Iraqi bases that house US troops, but caused no casualties. The Ukrainian plane, on its way to Kiev, crashed hours later. Many of the victims were Canadians, most of whom were dual citizens and had traveled to Iran to visit their relatives there.

After days of denying responsibility, IRGC issued profuse apologies. The president of Iran, Hassan Rouhani, called it a "disastrous mistake." A senior commander said he had told authorities on the day of the accident that he had been shot down, and raised questions about why Iran had initially denied it.