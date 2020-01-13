Iran admits to having shot down a Ukrainian plane: all the latest updates | News

%MINIFYHTMLfd8777cb37a3da024f4710a346fcf3039% %MINIFYHTMLfd8777cb37a3da024f4710a346fcf30310%

Protests in Iran have increased pressure on the country's leaders after they admitted that the armed forces mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane, following previous refusals.

Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 bound for Kiev, Ukraine, crashed minutes after takeoff from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran on Wednesday, killing everyone 176 people on board.

It happened only a few hours after Iran launched missile attacks against US forces in Iraq in retaliation for the assassination of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

Plus:

Here are the latest updates from Monday, January 13:

Macron: France, Russia, want to safeguard the nuclear agreement

France and Russia have a shared desire to safeguard Iran's nuclear agreement, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement after a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The leaders of Britain, France and Germany on Sunday called on Iran to return to full compliance with a 2015 nuclear agreement with the world powers and refrain from further violence.

Iranians should be allowed & # 39; cry safely & # 39 ;: rights group

Hadi Ghaemi, executive director of the New York-based Human Rights Center in Iran, said the Iranians "You should be allowed to cry safely and demand responsibility,quot; after he described as "successive national traumas in a short period of time. "

"The Iranians should not risk their lives to exercise their constitutional right to peaceful assembly."

Tehran police deny firing at protesters

Police in the Iranian capital did not fire at protesters and officials have been ordered to show moderation, the Tehran police chief said in a statement posted on the state broadcaster's website.

Videos posted on social media on Sunday night recorded shots near the protests. The footage could not be independently verified.

"In the protests, the police did not shoot because police officers in the capital were ordered to show moderation," said Hossein Rahimi, chief of Tehran police.

Murder of Soleimani: conflicting messages about evidence of attack (2:04)

There is no evidence that Iran is planning attacks against US embassies: Pentagon chief

Mark Esper, the US defense secretary, said he saw no specific evidence from intelligence officials that Iran planned to attack four U.S. embassies, a statement made by U.S. President Donald Trump to justify the murder. from Soleimani.

While Esper said he agreed with Trump that additional attacks against US embassies were likely to occur. In the US, he said on CBS's "Face the Nation,quot; that Trump's statements to Fox News were not based on specific evidence about an attack on four embassies.

"What the president said was that there could probably be additional attacks against embassies. I shared that opinion," Esper said. "The president did not cite specific evidence."

Second day of protests in Iran over plane demolition

Protests broke out in Iran for the second day on Sunday, putting pressure on the leadership after the army admitted that it had mistakenly shot down the Ukrainian plane.

"They lie that our enemy is the United States, our enemy is here," a group of protesters chanted outside a university in Tehran, according to videos posted on Twitter.

The publications showed other protesters outside a second university and a group of protesters marching towards Azadi Square (Libertad) in Tehran. The videos also showed protests in other cities.

