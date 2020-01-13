Internet wants Issa Rae and John Cho to host the 2020 Oscars

Will be the Oscars 2020 Do you have a change of mind about not having a host?

Monday morning, actors John cho Y Issa Rae announced the nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards. After watching the announcement ceremony, during which Cho and Rae exchanged hilarious jokes, many social media users noted that they should host the royal ceremony.

It was only last week that Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, owned by Disney, whose network broadcasts the ceremony, revealed that the 2020 Oscars will not have a "traditional host." However, he said the ceremony would still be "very entertaining."

So, although it seems that the decision has already been made, Cho and Rae fans still praise the stars for their "great chemistry."

"John Cho and Issa Rae should host the royal Oscar ceremony,quot; Twitter User wrote after seeing celebrities together on Monday morning.

"That Issa Rae and John Cho are the hosts of the Oscars,quot;, another fan tweeted.