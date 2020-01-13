Inside the private world of Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Luckily, he had Brad by his side. From her early days working together, Julia was taken with him. "It was beautiful," she said. "He looked like Björn Borg or something. I remember thinking from the beginning that this was the type for me, but I didn't dare to tell anyone, for fear they would say: & # 39; That's ridiculous. You are so young, you don't know what you are talking about. So I kept that little secret close to my heart. "

However, after two years working together on the program, Brad was fired and Julia began to feel even more isolated than before. The only bright spot? A writer with whom he had developed a friendship with the name of Larry david. "He was as miserable as I was," he said. "I stayed in his office and complained and complained."

When Dick left the program in 1985 after his third season and Lorne returned, he was not invited to return.

Soon, she and Brad headed west to Los Angeles, where she began exploring a career that progressed in stops and starts, with roles in pilots who didn't go anywhere or shows that lasted very little. In 1987, the couple got married. And then, a few years later and after the disappointment of a failed development agreement from Warner Bros., came a call that changed everything.

"A couple of days later, I received a call from my agent," he said. "Larry David has written this script with a comedian, Jerry Seinfeld"I really hadn't heard of him,quot; and they are adding a girl. "His pilot, titled The Seinfeld Chronicles, bombed and the network insisted that a female be added to the mix. And that's how Elaine Benes was born.

Larry and Jerry had already auditioned people like Rosie O & # 39; Donnell, Patricia HeatonY Megan Mullally when Julia came to read for the paper. But although he liked the unique sensitivity of the material, it was not completely sold by the character. "In two of the four scripts, I had to do something with a lot of meat, in the other two, less," he said. "And this was coming out of developing my own thing, so I thought, Gee, I don't know."

After her audition, Larry chased her to the parking lot and asked her what she thought. And she still didn't know. But despite reservations about whether it was the right move for her, she signed that weekend. "I had a feeling about Seinfeld as if he had a feeling about & # 39; Mee-Ow & # 39; "Julia remembered." I am sitting on a great treasure, and nobody knows it. "