Inside the private world of Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Paul Morigi / Getty Images
When Julia Louis-Dreyfus took the stage to accept her fifth consecutive Emmy for Best Leading Actress in a Comedy for her work on Veep In 2016, he not only made history by breaking the record he had previously shared with Candace Bergen Y Mary Tyler Moore For most of the victories in the category, he also took advantage of the moment to give the news to the world that his beloved father had died only two days before.
Immediately, confused fans who apparently had never seen how the name of any of the actors is spelled began to tweet messages of sympathy in Richard Dreyfuss.
"I'm not really the father of Julia Louis-Dreyfus. But I really appreciate all the worried tweets," Close Encounters of the Third Kind Star was forced to tweet, immediately went viral. And the whole confused notion of tweeting someone you think is dead, not to mention the fact that he was only 14 years old on the day of his birth, on January 13, 1961, the logic was not far away. Most of the time, when actors share a surname, they are part of the same Hollywood dynasty.
And although the idea of the iconic actress as part of such a dynasty would have been a good section in her biography, in reality, her true lineage, courtesy of the man who really lost that September night over two years ago, is still more wild
When the tour-de-force comedian was born 58 years ago, it was for Judith, his American mother and Gerard Louis-Dreyfus, his father born in France known by his family as William. And it is the story of William and his family that is really a legend.
In 1851, Julia's paternal great-grandfather, Leopold, founded the Louis Dreyfus Group, a French product and shipping conglomerate in which family members are still part of the council. His grandfather Pierre flew 81 missions on the Western Front for the French Resistance during World War II before taking over the family company with his brothers. He drove a race car in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the oldest active sports car race in the world, which requires endurance to drive for a full day. He had two children, Gerard and Dominique, before divorcing her and having two more with his second wife. He lived to be 102.
"He was deaf and had no teeth when we went to see him, and he was yelling at his butler, the children had fun," the actress recalled. The New Yorker in December 2018. "But he was an incredibly handsome and handsome guy, just like my father was. They were both very elegant, little French."
From 1969 to 2006, Julia's father, who began going through William when he was a teenager shortly after his mother brought him and his sister to the United States, ran the family business, boosting his expansion to real estate, Natural gas and telecommunications. According to its website, they are active in more than 100 countries worldwide and, according to its 2015 annual report, the company earned $ 55.7 billion in revenue that year alone. Yes, you read it right.
"He saved the company," he told the publication. "But reports on my father's wealth are, in fact, very exaggerated in the press. He is known as a billionaire, and they call me some heinous terms like,quot; billionaire heiress. "It is wrong! My father, unfortunately, never was billionaire. Away from that. "
As much as I can protest otherwise, there is no doubt that, on a multi-million dollar to peasant scale, William's accumulated fortune certainly leaned much closer to the first than any of the others. (In 2006, Forbes He estimated his net worth at $ 3.4 billion.) An avid art collector, he had cultivated a collection of works valued at $ 50 million, leaving most of the collection in a trust to benefit the educational programs of Harlem Children & # 39; s Zone. A true renaissance man, William was a poet, served as president of the Poetry Society of America for 10 years and a lawyer, after graduating from Duke University School of Law.
When Julia was only one year old, Judith and William separated and divorced soon after. "I don't remember them together," he admitted. When he was five, his mother remarried a surgeon named Tom Bowles, whom dad called Tom. Dad William had remarried a year earlier. When he was seven years old, he moved with Judith to Sri Lanka for a year so that Father Tom could work with Project HOPE, an international health care organization.
"It was very exotic," Judith said. The New Yorker. "We were in the mountains of the old capital. It was a way of life that was very different from everything we had known in New York. Without knowing it, how much I missed his father, William, during that time." It was very difficult for Julia. "
When they returned, settling in Washington, D.C., Julia was forced to learn astride two very different worlds. She lived with her mother, dad Tom and finally stepsisters Amy Y Lauren during the week. On weekends, she visited Dad William and his new family, which would eventually include two more stepsisters, Phoebe Y Emma, at his home in Mount Kisco, New York. "The discrepancy was difficult, because she was riding between two universes," Julia said, adding that her father's wealth made her feel "somewhat embarrassed,quot; by her sisters Lauren and Amy, who only knew life decidedly in the upper middle class. Daddy Tom and Judith were providing them. "I used to go home from Christmas and hide gifts in the closet, because I didn't want them to see," he said.
"For Laurie and for Amy, he was a kind of Dad Warbucks up there," Judith added. "Certainly we were not poor people, but in contrast there was a great chasm."
It didn't help that he didn't look anything like the people he spent most of the time with. "My two sisters I grew up with were very blond and beautiful, and I always felt like they were so beautiful that I didn't fit in with them," Julia said, noting that her dark and rebellious curls were quite a source of anguish growing up. "I didn't consider myself Jewish when I grew up," he added, "except that people always thought it was my last name, so I identified a little. But I did consider myself the ugly duckling of the group." ".
Growing up, she and her friends in the neighborhood formed her own theater group, which they called the University Players, and would act in Julia's basement. The group included its next-door neighbor. Margaret Edson, who took home the Pulitzer Prize for drama in 1999 for his work Ingenuity. "We just got lost in these impromptu works and performances," Edson said. The Washington Post in 2018. "We had a game called town, and everything would be people in town, and we had an internal game called office, and people would be in the office, and we would stay there for hours, and I think it's only because she was very good ".
But it was at the Holton-Arms School for girls in Bethesda, Maryland, where she began to truly develop her love for acting, not to mention that she made her the woman she is today.
"There were things I did at school that, if there were children in the classroom, I would have been less motivated to do. For example, I was president of the honor society," he said. Capitol Archive magazine in 2011. "Any work that has been presented in Holton, of which I was part."
It is also where he learned that he loved making people laugh. "I was in a silly show and I was supposed to pass out," he said. The Washington Post, remembering his first time on stage in fourth grade. "I was a queen, and I wasn't supposed to be funny, but I passed out, and everyone laughed, and I remember thinking," I didn't know why they laughed, but I liked how they laughed. "
In 1979, he enrolled at Northwestern University in Chicago, where he immediately began auditioning and was elected to the "Mee-Ow Show," which described The New Yorker how "the campus comedy show "." It was the seminal moment of my life, "he added." I remember thinking: "Oh, this feels like something huge." And it was a huge thing: everything came out of that. "
She was not kidding.
Fred Hermansky / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank through Getty Images
Through his work on the show, he was asked to join a new theater company founded by, among others, a Northwest defector by the name of Brad Hall. Calling themselves the Practical Theater Company, the group of four people began to organize a show they called "The 50th Anniversary Golden Jubilee." The performances of the show in its 150-seat theater in Chicago's Piper Alley, behind the famous Second City, grew in popularity very quickly and the news traveled to some very important people in the east. On the recommendation of Tim Kazurinsky, then a writer and interpreter in Saturday night live, the producer of the program at that time Dick Ebersolthis was during the five years of fallow in the early 80's when the creator Lorne Michaels He was not involved with his baby, participated in a performance and hired the four in the act.
Elated to land the dream concert so easily, Julia retired after her third year and moved to New York. It was there that she and her countrymen discovered that the dream was not all that was expected.
"It was a very dog-eat-dog environment," he recalled. "I did not go armed with a bag of characters to extract from. I entered naively, with the idea that it would be a joint work, and that the writers would try to write for everyone. But it was very political and very focused on men. Very,quot; .
Luckily, he had Brad by his side. From her early days working together, Julia was taken with him. "It was beautiful," she said. "He looked like Björn Borg or something. I remember thinking from the beginning that this was the type for me, but I didn't dare to tell anyone, for fear they would say: & # 39; That's ridiculous. You are so young, you don't know what you are talking about. So I kept that little secret close to my heart. "
However, after two years working together on the program, Brad was fired and Julia began to feel even more isolated than before. The only bright spot? A writer with whom he had developed a friendship with the name of Larry david. "He was as miserable as I was," he said. "I stayed in his office and complained and complained."
When Dick left the program in 1985 after his third season and Lorne returned, he was not invited to return.
Soon, she and Brad headed west to Los Angeles, where she began exploring a career that progressed in stops and starts, with roles in pilots who didn't go anywhere or shows that lasted very little. In 1987, the couple got married. And then, a few years later and after the disappointment of a failed development agreement from Warner Bros., came a call that changed everything.
"A couple of days later, I received a call from my agent," he said. "Larry David has written this script with a comedian, Jerry Seinfeld"I really hadn't heard of him,quot; and they are adding a girl. "His pilot, titled The Seinfeld Chronicles, bombed and the network insisted that a female be added to the mix. And that's how Elaine Benes was born.
Larry and Jerry had already auditioned people like Rosie O & # 39; Donnell, Patricia HeatonY Megan Mullally when Julia came to read for the paper. But although he liked the unique sensitivity of the material, it was not completely sold by the character. "In two of the four scripts, I had to do something with a lot of meat, in the other two, less," he said. "And this was coming out of developing my own thing, so I thought, Gee, I don't know."
After her audition, Larry chased her to the parking lot and asked her what she thought. And she still didn't know. But despite reservations about whether it was the right move for her, she signed that weekend. "I had a feeling about Seinfeld as if he had a feeling about & # 39; Mee-Ow & # 39; "Julia remembered." I am sitting on a great treasure, and nobody knows it. "
George Lange / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank through Getty Images
And although it was not overnight, Seinfeld It became the treasure that Julia saw as. The series lasted nine seasons, became one of the jewels of the NBC crown and earned Julia her first Emmy. During her tenure as Elaine, the actress welcomed two children in the world, Enrique, in 1992, and Charlie, in 1997. And once Seinfeld Wrapped up in May 1998 with one of the most polarizing endings in the history of television, he took a long break to spend time with his children.
"I was very anxious to be a mother who worked outside the home, because I was missing things, I needed to be with them and I was not," he admitted. "I had had a nursery on the set in Seinfeld, and it would take the two children with me, which was somehow worse, because then you are so divided! I was running between the stage and the nursery, I was in the chest -feeding and all that s – t ".
But soon, she was ready to return to work. After an unfortunate attempt to return from NBC with the 2002 series Watching ellie, which was created by her husband and only lasted two brief seasons, made it look like she might be falling prey to the call "Seinfeld Damn, "he recovered with the 2006 CBS comedy The new adventures of old Christine, about a divorced mother running a gym and trying to make sense of her very messy life.
"There was a lot to take advantage of there," he told The New Yorker. "It was about trying to keep your head out of the water like a mother who is against it. God, I loved working on that program: there were many women in positions of authority, and I was very well managed, super efficient in terms of time, and it was a great concert. It was a very feminine point of view. "
For her first season, she would take home her second Emmy, the first in the main actress category. (She was in the Support category for Seinfeld.) And when he went on stage to accept his prize, he couldn't help it: "I'm not someone who really believes in curses, but curses this, baby!" The show lasted five seasons before ending in 2010.
And then, when his children were preparing to fly in the chicken coop – Henry is now a musician in Los Angeles, while Charlie is in Northwestern playing on the basketball team -, lightning struck a third time. Veep It came in your direction. What if Seinfeld it was what turned her into television royalty, and then outrageously funny Y The badly spoken HBO series was what consolidated it as a true comedy icon. But first, he had to land the concert. She met creator Armando Iannucci at the end of 2010 and that was when he learned that she was more than funny, she also had a personal connection with the story of Vice President Selina Meyer, established in DC, who had grown up on the ring road and had also lived her life in public . .
"Knowing what it is like to enter a room, and people are watching you, and you have to keep smiling even though your head hurts," said Iannucci The Washington Post "Having to keep that air of keeping your (things) together. Mainly, it's a comic instinct. We found out when we started rehearsing. We'd have a little idea, and she would always have half a dozen suggestions on how that could go."
She got the paper, and Veep released in 2012, becoming an instant sensation. And yet, she was still struggling with something. "When you have children, which in many ways is a glorious effort, part of that is about constantly separating," said Julia The New Yorker "Even when they are born, I remember thinking: Oh, God, I miss that movement in my body. And from there that story continues: they crawl away from you. They go to school. It's a constant. Separation has been a subject in my life, something I've really struggled with. "
And as the compliments continued to arrive, with Julia winning the Emmy for Best Leading Actress in a comedy for each season that Veep He has been eligible soon that family theme began to raise his ugly head.
There was the 2016 Emmy weekend when his father passed away. And then, one year later, the day after his victory, he was diagnosed with breast cancer. The struggle to recover prevented him from working in the last season of Veep right away, which means she wasn't nominated at all in 2018. And for a Julia now cancer-free, that could be fine. "So I was glad to skip the Emmy this year," he said in December 2018.
Her treatment was a little more difficult than she had originally imagined: "She said:" I will do chemotherapy on Thursday, we will shoot on Friday. " David Mandel, whom Julia met as a writer in Seinfeld and who now serves as a showrunner in Veep, saying The New Yorker. "And we were, like,‘ We'll let her find out that that's not right "- and leaving the other side has changed her.
"I have a different view of my life now, after having seen that advantage, that we will all see at some point, and that, really, as a mortal person that you never allow yourself to consider. And why would you do it? to do with him? she told the post. "It was a little windier before. It was a little … windy. "
And then, just when he was beginning to regain his full strength and preparing to return to VeepShe was forced into another separation when her half-sister Emma, William's youngest daughter, a social worker, suffered a fatal seizure in August during a camping trip in the Sierra Nevadas with alcohol and cocaine in her system. And when Julia made no public comment about the loss, the tabloids reported that the brothers were separated.
"It was out of nowhere," he told her. The New Yorker "Given the fact that something atrocious came out, I would simply say that I have kept this a secret by reverence to my dear Emma."
She added: "It has been a very bad period of time."
Although he has found himself in another of those separations that play such a central role in his life now that Veep Once finished, she continues to live and brings us joy another day.
With a clean health bill, there is still a future for Julia to do what she wants. And although no one could blame her if she only wanted to rest, something tells us that there is another hysterical role waiting around the corner. To start, she will star alongside Will ferrell in black comedy Downhill this february
"I always wanted to work," he said. "It has its challenges. But when it's singing? It's like you're skiing or something, you're just thinking of going down the hill. You look up and it's four hours later."
Four hours and eight Emmy later, to be more exact.
Downhill Arrives in theaters on February 14, 2020.
This story was originally published on January 13, 2019 at 3 a.m. PST
