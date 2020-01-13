I Gotti and the Roc nation threaten to sue the governor of Mississippi for prison deaths!

Rapper Yo Gotti and the Roc Nation of Jay-Z threaten to sue the state of Mississippi with a civil rights lawsuit over recent reports of violence inside state prisons.

In the letter to the state governor, Phil Bryant, Gotti and Roc Nation gave the governor last weekend to improve the situation, or lawyer Alex Spiro will file a civil rights lawsuit.

During the past week, there have been five deaths, two leaks and several disturbances within the state prison system. Most of the incidents reportedly occurred in the infamous Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman.

Bryant has not been willing to accept the guilt of chaos:

"Someone asked before, who is responsible for what is happening in Parchman? The inmates," Bryant told reporters. "Inmates are the ones who take their lives. The inmates are the ones who make metal weapons … So, I would say look at the inmates."

I Gotti talked to Complex about his action plan:

"The conditions in the prisons operated by the Mississippi Correctional Department are absolutely inhuman and unconstitutional," Gotti told the publication. "Seeing this happen so close to my hometown of Memphis is really devastating. That is why we ask the state leaders of Mississippi to take immediate action and rectify this problem. If they do not correct this badly, we are prepared to take legal action to provide relief to the jailed and their families. "