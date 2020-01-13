I Gotti and the Roc nation threaten to sue the governor of Mississippi for prison deaths!

Bradley Lamb
Rapper Yo Gotti and the Roc Nation of Jay-Z threaten to sue the state of Mississippi with a civil rights lawsuit over recent reports of violence inside state prisons.

In the letter to the state governor, Phil Bryant, Gotti and Roc Nation gave the governor last weekend to improve the situation, or lawyer Alex Spiro will file a civil rights lawsuit.

During the past week, there have been five deaths, two leaks and several disturbances within the state prison system. Most of the incidents reportedly occurred in the infamous Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman.

